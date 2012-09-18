12 US Cities Where Exports Are Booming

Photo: AP
According to a new report from the Commerce Department, exports from America’s metropolitan areas increased by 16 per cent from 2010 to total $1.31 trillion in 2011.206 of the 367 metropolitan areas with available data saw record-high merchandise exports in 2011.
And cities that have recently been devastated by hurricanes are leading the way.
We put together a list of 12 metros that saw the biggest increases in 2011. We also included their top exports and the top destination for those goods.
2010-2011 growth: 23.2 per cent
Top sector: Manufactured metal products ($2.7 bn; 38.5 per cent share of total exports)
Top destination: United Kingdom
2010-2011 growth: 23.5 per cent
Top sector: Miscellaneous manufactured commodities ($20.5 billion; 19.5 per cent share of total exports)
Top destination: Canada
2010-2011 growth: 24.7 per cent
Top sector: Mining ($6.1 billion; 40.1 per cent share of total exports)
Top destination: Canada
2010-2011 growth: 29.6 per cent
Top sector: Petroleum and coal products ($35.2 billion; 33.7 per cent share of total exports)
Top destination: Mexico
2010-2011 growth: 36.7 per cent
Top sector: Non-electrical machinery ($11.9 billion; 78.6 per cent share of total exports)
Top destination: Canada
2010-2011 growth: 40.3 per cent
Top sector: Non-electrical machinery ($5 billion; 74.9 per cent share of total exports)
Top destination: Canada
2010-2011 growth: 43.4 per cent
Top sector: Petroleum and coal products ($2.7 billion; 49 per cent share of total exports)
Top destination: Mexico
2010-2011 growth: 45.3 per cent
Top sector: Manufactured metal products ($12.0 billion; 76.9 per cent share of total exports)
Top destination: Hong Kong
2010-2011 growth: 45.6 per cent
Top sector: Petroleum and coal products ($10.2 billion; 50.4 per cent share of total exports)
Top destination: Japan
2010-2011 growth: 52.3 per cent
Top sector: Computer and electronic products ($899 million; 14.9 per cent share of total exports)
Top destination: Mexico
2010-2011 growth: 63.7 per cent
Top sector: Transportation equipment ($615 million; 5.9 per cent share of total exports)
Top destination: Mexico
2010-2011 growth: 98.3 per cent
Top sector: Petroleum and coal products ($3.5 billion; 62 per cent share of total exports)
Top destination: Mexico
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.