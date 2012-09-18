12 US Cities Where Exports Are Booming

Photo: AP

According to a new report from the Commerce Department, exports from America’s metropolitan areas increased by 16 per cent from 2010 to total $1.31 trillion in 2011.206 of the 367 metropolitan areas with available data saw record-high merchandise exports in 2011.



And cities that have recently been devastated by hurricanes are leading the way.

We put together a list of 12 metros that saw the biggest increases in 2011. We also included their top exports and the top destination for those goods.

