12 American Cities That Rank Among The Biggest Economies In The World

Photo: Wikipedia

The United States is the world’s largest economy. And it is made up of huge metropolitan economies, many of which are bigger than the economies of entire countries around the world.IHS Global Insight prepared a report titled, “Outlook – Gross Metropolitan Product, and Critical Role of Transportation Infrastructure.” In it, they rank U.S. metropolitan areas against various countries.



We pulled the 12 cities with economies that rank with the world’s 50 largest economies. For each city, we include 3 countries with smaller economies.

GMP stands for gross metropolitan product, and it basically means the same thing that GDP does at the country level.

Seattle Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue GMP:

$242 billion Kazakhstan GDP:

$186 billion Peru GDP:

$177 billion Qatar GDP:

$174 billion Source: IHS Global Insight Miami Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach GMP:

$260 billion Pakistan GDP:

$209 billion Iraq GDP:

$195 billion Romania GDP:

$190 billion Source: IHS Global Insight Atlanta Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta GMP:

$284 billion Ireland GDP:

$218 billion Algeria GDP:

$217 billion Czech Republic GDP:

$215 billion Source: IHS Global Insight Boston Boston-Cambridge-Quincy GMP:

$326 billion Chile GDP:

$235 billion Egypt GDP:

$231 billion Philippines GDP:

$225 billion Source: IHS Global Insight San Francisco San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont GMP:

$335 billion Hong Kong GDP:

$244 billion Israel GDP:

$243 billion Portugal GDP:

$238 billion Source: IHS Global Insight Philadelphia Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington GMP:

$353 billion Nigeria GDP:

$273 billion Finland GDP:

$267 billion Singapore GDP:

$260 billion Source: IHS Global Insight Dallas Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington:

$401 billion Venezuela GDP:

$318 billion Greece GDP:

$299 billion Malaysia GDP:

$279 billion Source: IHS Global Insight Houston Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown:

$420 billion Thailand GDP:

$346 billion Denmark GDP:

$334 trillion Colombia GDP:

$333 billion Source: IHS Global Insight Washington, DC Washington-Arlington-Alexandria:

$434 billion Austria GDP:

$418 billion South Africa GDP:

$409 billion United Arab Emirates GDP:

$372 billion Source: IHS Global Insight Chicago Chicago-Joliet-Naperville:

$547 billion Belgium GDP:

$513 billion Iran GDP:

$500 billion Argentina GDP:

$446 billion Source: IHS Global Insight Los Angeles Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana GMP:

$755 billion Switzerland GDP:

$638 billion Saudi Arabia GDP:

$577 billion Sweden GDP:

$538 billion Source: IHS Global Insight New York City New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island GMP:

$1.29 trillion Mexico GDP:

$1.15 trillion South Korea GDP:

$1.12 trillion Netherlands GDP:

$838 billion Source: IHS Global Insight Now check out the world's slowest growing economies The Worst Economies In The World

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.