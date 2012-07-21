12 American Cities That Rank Among The Biggest Economies In The World

Photo: Wikipedia
The United States is the world’s largest economy. And it is made up of huge metropolitan economies, many of which are bigger than the economies of entire countries around the world.IHS Global Insight prepared a report titled, “Outlook – Gross Metropolitan Product, and Critical Role of Transportation Infrastructure.” In it, they rank U.S. metropolitan areas against various countries.
We pulled the 12 cities with economies that rank with the world’s 50 largest economies. For each city, we include 3 countries with smaller economies.
GMP stands for gross metropolitan product, and it basically means the same thing that GDP does at the country level.
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue GMP:
$242 billion
Kazakhstan GDP:
$186 billion
Peru GDP:
$177 billion
Qatar GDP:
$174 billion
Source: IHS Global Insight
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach GMP:
$260 billion
Pakistan GDP:
$209 billion
Iraq GDP:
$195 billion
Romania GDP:
$190 billion
Source: IHS Global Insight
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta GMP:
$284 billion
Ireland GDP:
$218 billion
Algeria GDP:
$217 billion
Czech Republic GDP:
$215 billion
Source: IHS Global Insight
Boston-Cambridge-Quincy GMP:
$326 billion
Chile GDP:
$235 billion
Egypt GDP:
$231 billion
Philippines GDP:
$225 billion
Source: IHS Global Insight
San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont GMP:
$335 billion
Hong Kong GDP:
$244 billion
Israel GDP:
$243 billion
Portugal GDP:
$238 billion
Source: IHS Global Insight
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington GMP:
$353 billion
Nigeria GDP:
$273 billion
Finland GDP:
$267 billion
Singapore GDP:
$260 billion
Source: IHS Global Insight
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington:
$401 billion
Venezuela GDP:
$318 billion
Greece GDP:
$299 billion
Malaysia GDP:
$279 billion
Source: IHS Global Insight
Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown:
$420 billion
Thailand GDP:
$346 billion
Denmark GDP:
$334 trillion
Colombia GDP:
$333 billion
Source: IHS Global Insight
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria:
$434 billion
Austria GDP:
$418 billion
South Africa GDP:
$409 billion
United Arab Emirates GDP:
$372 billion
Source: IHS Global Insight
Chicago-Joliet-Naperville:
$547 billion
Belgium GDP:
$513 billion
Iran GDP:
$500 billion
Argentina GDP:
$446 billion
Source: IHS Global Insight
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana GMP:
$755 billion
Switzerland GDP:
$638 billion
Saudi Arabia GDP:
$577 billion
Sweden GDP:
$538 billion
Source: IHS Global Insight
New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island GMP:
$1.29 trillion
Mexico GDP:
$1.15 trillion
South Korea GDP:
$1.12 trillion
Netherlands GDP:
$838 billion
Source: IHS Global Insight
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.