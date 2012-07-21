12 American Cities That Rank Among The Biggest Economies In The World

The United States is the world’s largest economy. And it is made up of huge metropolitan economies, many of which are bigger than the economies of entire countries around the world.IHS Global Insight prepared a report  titled, “Outlook – Gross Metropolitan Product, and Critical Role of Transportation Infrastructure.” In it, they rank U.S. metropolitan areas against various countries.

We pulled the 12 cities with economies that rank with the world’s 50 largest economies. For each city, we include 3 countries with smaller economies.

GMP stands for gross metropolitan product, and it basically means the same thing that GDP does at the country level.

Seattle

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue GMP:
$242 billion

Kazakhstan GDP:
$186 billion

Peru GDP:
$177 billion

Qatar GDP:
$174 billion

Miami

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach GMP:
$260 billion

Pakistan GDP:
$209 billion

Iraq GDP:
$195 billion

Romania GDP:
$190 billion

Atlanta

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta GMP:
$284 billion

Ireland GDP:
$218 billion

Algeria GDP:
$217 billion

Czech Republic GDP:
$215 billion

Boston

Boston-Cambridge-Quincy GMP:
$326 billion

Chile GDP:
$235 billion

Egypt GDP:
$231 billion

Philippines GDP:
$225 billion

San Francisco

San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont GMP:
$335 billion

Hong Kong GDP:
$244 billion

Israel GDP:
$243 billion

Portugal GDP:
$238 billion

Philadelphia

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington GMP:
$353 billion

Nigeria GDP:
$273 billion

Finland GDP:
$267 billion

Singapore GDP:
$260 billion

Dallas

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington:
$401 billion

Venezuela GDP:
$318 billion

Greece GDP:
$299 billion

Malaysia GDP:
$279 billion

Houston

Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown:
$420 billion

Thailand GDP:
$346 billion

Denmark GDP:
$334 trillion

Colombia GDP:
$333 billion

Washington, DC

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria:
$434 billion

Austria GDP:
$418 billion

South Africa GDP:
$409 billion

United Arab Emirates GDP:
$372 billion

Chicago

Chicago-Joliet-Naperville:
$547 billion

Belgium GDP:
$513 billion

Iran GDP:
$500 billion

Argentina GDP:
$446 billion

Los Angeles

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana GMP:
$755 billion

Switzerland GDP:
$638 billion

Saudi Arabia GDP:
$577 billion

Sweden GDP:
$538 billion

New York City

New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island GMP:
$1.29 trillion

Mexico GDP:
$1.15 trillion

South Korea GDP:
$1.12 trillion

Netherlands GDP:
$838 billion

