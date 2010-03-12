119 Phrases The Tribune Company Just Banned From The Radio

One of the top AM radio stations that’s still cooking is Chicago’s WGN-AM, owned by the Tribune Company. (“WGN” stands for “World’s Greatest Newspaper.”) It’s a mixture of news, talk, and Chicago Cubs broadcasts.

And, apparently, it has some very tight, new standards on what’s allowed and what’s not allowed to be said on the air.

Tribune Company CEO Randy Michaels (pictured, centre) recently created a list of 119 words and phrases that are no longer allowed on WGN’s air. Long-time Chicago media reporter Robert Feder, now blogging for a site owned by the city’s NPR affiliate, published the list.

The idea is to stop using “newsspeak,” Feder relays, and speak like you’re talking to someone. This is actually smart — broadcast journalism should try hard to cut out as many obnoxious clichés as possible. (Though some of these don’t seem all that bad.)

These are words and phrases that must NEVER be said on WGN-AM:

“Flee” meaning “run away”

“Good” or “bad” news

“Laud” meaning “praise”

“Seek” meaning “look for”

“Some” meaning “about”

“Two to one margin” . . . “Two to one” is a ratio, not a margin. A margin is measured in points. It’s not a ratio.

“Yesterday” in a lead sentence

“Youth” meaning “child”

5 a.m. in the morning

After the break

After these commercial messages

Aftermath

All of you

Allegations

Alleged

Area residents

As expected

At risk

At this point in time

Authorities

Auto accident

Bare naked

Behind bars

Behind closed doors

Behind the podium (you mean lecturn) [sic]

Best kept secret

Campaign trail

Clash with police

Close proximity

Complete surprise

Completely destroyed, completely abolished, completely finished or any other completely redundant use

Death toll

Definitely possible

Diva

Down in (location)

Down there

Dubbaya when you mean double you

Everybody (when referring to the audience)

Eye Rack or Eye Ran

False pretenses

Famed

Fatal death

Fled on foot

Folks

Giving 110%

Going forward

Gunman, especially lone gunman

Guys

Hunnert when you mean hundred

Icon

In a surprise move

In harm’s way

In other news

In the wake of (unless it’s a boating story)

Incarcerated

Informed sources say . . .

Killing spree

Legendary

Lend a helping hand

Literally

Lucky to be alive

Manhunt

Marred

Medical hospital

Mother of all (anything)

Motorist

Mute point. (It’s moot point, but don’t say that either)

Near miss

No brainer

Officials

Our top story tonight

Out in (location)

Out there

Over in

Pedestrian

Perfect storm

Perished

Perpetrator

Plagued

Really

Reeling

Reportedly

Seek

Senseless murder

Shots rang out

Shower activity

Sketchy details

Some (meaning about)

Some of you

Sources say . . .

Speaking out

Stay tuned

The fact of the matter

Those of you

Thus

Time for a break

To be fair

Torrential rain

Touch base

Under fire

Under siege

Underwent surgery

Undisclosed

Undocumented alien

Unrest

Untimely death

Up in (location)

Up there

utilise (you mean use)

Vehicle

We’ll be right back

Welcome back

Welcome back everybody

We’ll be back

Went terribly wrong

We’re back

White stuff

World class

You folks

Meanwhile, the funny folks at public radio’s “Wait Wait, Don’t Tell Me” — also based in Chicago — tried to use all of these words in one sentence. It’s worth a read.

