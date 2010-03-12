119 Phrases The Tribune Company Just Banned From The Radio

One of the top AM radio stations that’s still cooking is Chicago’s WGN-AM, owned by the Tribune Company. (“WGN” stands for “World’s Greatest Newspaper.”) It’s a mixture of news, talk, and Chicago Cubs broadcasts.
And, apparently, it has some very tight, new standards on what’s allowed and what’s not allowed to be said on the air.
Tribune Company CEO Randy Michaels (pictured, centre) recently created a list of 119 words and phrases that are no longer allowed on WGN’s air. Long-time Chicago media reporter Robert Feder, now blogging for a site owned by the city’s NPR affiliate, published the list.
The idea is to stop using “newsspeak,” Feder relays, and speak like you’re talking to someone. This is actually smart — broadcast journalism should try hard to cut out as many obnoxious clichés as possible. (Though some of these don’t seem all that bad.)
These are words and phrases that must NEVER be said on WGN-AM:
- “Flee” meaning “run away”
- “Good” or “bad” news
- “Laud” meaning “praise”
- “Seek” meaning “look for”
- “Some” meaning “about”
- “Two to one margin” . . . “Two to one” is a ratio, not a margin. A margin is measured in points. It’s not a ratio.
- “Yesterday” in a lead sentence
- “Youth” meaning “child”
- 5 a.m. in the morning
- After the break
- After these commercial messages
- Aftermath
- All of you
- Allegations
- Alleged
- Area residents
- As expected
- At risk
- At this point in time
- Authorities
- Auto accident
- Bare naked
- Behind bars
- Behind closed doors
- Behind the podium (you mean lecturn) [sic]
- Best kept secret
- Campaign trail
- Clash with police
- Close proximity
- Complete surprise
- Completely destroyed, completely abolished, completely finished or any other completely redundant use
- Death toll
- Definitely possible
- Diva
- Down in (location)
- Down there
- Dubbaya when you mean double you
- Everybody (when referring to the audience)
- Eye Rack or Eye Ran
- False pretenses
- Famed
- Fatal death
- Fled on foot
- Folks
- Giving 110%
- Going forward
- Gunman, especially lone gunman
- Guys
- Hunnert when you mean hundred
- Icon
- In a surprise move
- In harm’s way
- In other news
- In the wake of (unless it’s a boating story)
- Incarcerated
- Informed sources say . . .
- Killing spree
- Legendary
- Lend a helping hand
- Literally
- Lucky to be alive
- Manhunt
- Marred
- Medical hospital
- Mother of all (anything)
- Motorist
- Mute point. (It’s moot point, but don’t say that either)
- Near miss
- No brainer
- Officials
- Our top story tonight
- Out in (location)
- Out there
- Over in
- Pedestrian
- Perfect storm
- Perished
- Perpetrator
- Plagued
- Really
- Reeling
- Reportedly
- Seek
- Senseless murder
- Shots rang out
- Shower activity
- Sketchy details
- Some (meaning about)
- Some of you
- Sources say . . .
- Speaking out
- Stay tuned
- The fact of the matter
- Those of you
- Thus
- Time for a break
- To be fair
- Torrential rain
- Touch base
- Under fire
- Under siege
- Underwent surgery
- Undisclosed
- Undocumented alien
- Unrest
- Untimely death
- Up in (location)
- Up there
- utilise (you mean use)
- Vehicle
- We’ll be right back
- Welcome back
- Welcome back everybody
- We’ll be back
- Went terribly wrong
- We’re back
- White stuff
- World class
- You folks
Meanwhile, the funny folks at public radio’s “Wait Wait, Don’t Tell Me” — also based in Chicago — tried to use all of these words in one sentence. It’s worth a read.
