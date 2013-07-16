HOUSE OF THE DAY: You Can Buy 314 Gorgeous Acres On Martha's Vineyard For $118 Million

314 acres of nearly untouched land on Martha’s Vineyard just hit the market for $118 million, a record price for the area.
Dubbed Homer’s Pond, the expansive piece of land includes a 5,600-square-foot home that’s supremely private. It’s one of the largest coastal properties for sale in the United States, and Charles Carlson of South Light Properties, one of the property’s listing agents, called it a “private kingdom.”
A lucky buyer can purchase the entire property for the full $118 million, but it’s also possible to buy a smaller piece. A buyer might choose a 100-acre parcel of land for $31 million, a 164-acre parcel for $43 million, or the two together for $74 million.
Welcome to Homer's Pond. This secluded and ultra-serene property includes 1,200 feet of private oceanfront beach and a 35-acre freshwater pond, perfect for swimming, boating, or horseback-riding.
The main home has floor-to-ceiling windows, four bedrooms and 180-degree views of both the pond and the Atlantic Ocean.
The property comes with a heated outdoor salt-water pool, sweeping decks with ocean views, a sauna, steam room, whirlpool spa and a competition quality tennis court.
The home has a state-of-the-art underground wine cellar that sits on its own 50 acres and can hold up to 12,000 bottles.
