HOUSE OF THE DAY: You Can Buy 314 Gorgeous Acres On Martha's Vineyard For $118 Million

314 acres of nearly untouched land on Martha’s Vineyard just hit the market for $118 million, a record price for the area.



Dubbed Homer’s Pond, the expansive piece of land includes a 5,600-square-foot home that’s supremely private. It’s one of the largest coastal properties for sale in the United States, and Charles Carlson of South Light Properties, one of the property’s listing agents, called it a “private kingdom.”

A lucky buyer can purchase the entire property for the full $118 million, but it’s also possible to buy a smaller piece. A buyer might choose a 100-acre parcel of land for $31 million, a 164-acre parcel for $43 million, or the two together for $74 million.

