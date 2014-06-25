HOUSE OF THE DAY: At $US118.5 Million, This Giant Ritz-Carlton Penthouse Could Be NYC's Most Expensive Home

Three units in the Ritz Carlton Battery Park are selling as one penthouse apartment for $US118.5 million, making it the most expensive listing in New York City, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The massive penthouse takes up the top two floors of the Ritz Carlton and has indoor space totaling 15,434 square feet, as well as 2,193 square feet of terrace. The three units are not yet combined, but cannot be purchased separately, according to the Journal.

The Journal reports that one of the three apartments is owned by Gary Segal of Five Star Electric in Ozone Park. It was on the market last year for $US56.5 million before being taken off. The second of the three apartments is a three-bedroom unit also owned by Segal.

The final apartment is a four-bedroom, five-bathroom unit owned by financier Randall Yanker. It was listed earlier this year for $US23 million, then was taken off the market shortly after its price was lowered to $US19 million.

Even if this combined penthouse doesn’t sell for its exact asking price, there’s a good chance it will become the most expensive home ever sold in New York. A mansion at 15 Central Park West currently holds the record at $US88 million.

Ryan Serhant of Nest Seekers International is the listing agent for this property.

This stunning penthouse has four separate terraces, each with a great view.

This terrace offers fantastic water views.

This wide staircase has a very modern feel.

It leads to a great upstairs area with a dining table and a living room.

This living room has gorgeous water views and a ton of natural light.

The penthouse has nearly 400 feet of windows.

This large bedroom exudes elegance.

The kitchen is narrow but has plenty of counter space and up-to-date appliances.

Enjoy views from all sides while you relax in this sunny room.

This bathtub area looks like it belongs in a spa.

Have a romantic dinner by the window and then relax with a glass of wine on the couch.

