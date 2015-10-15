The top 120 finance people to follow on Twitter

Twitter has been evolving into a platform for serious finance gurus over the past few years.

Beyond the jabberings of the small time players, analysts, hedge funders, and big time players with the power to sway markets in just 140 characters have moved onto the website to give their two cents.

And it’s smart stuff.

We asked Wall Street analysts and Business Insider journalists to give us their must-follow Tweeters to make this updated version of last year’s list.

These Tweeters have proven themselves to be “must follows” with a mix of sharp analysis, killer humour, serious personality, and breakthrough insight.

This is an updated version of last year’s list, which you can find here.

