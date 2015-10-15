The top 120 finance people to follow on Twitter

Linette Lopez, Lucinda Shen

Twitter has been evolving into a platform for serious finance gurus over the past few years.

Beyond the jabberings of the small time players, analysts, hedge funders, and big time players with the power to sway markets in just 140 characters have moved onto the website to give their two cents.

And it’s smart stuff.

We asked Wall Street analysts and Business Insider journalists to give us their must-follow Tweeters to make this updated version of last year’s list.

These Tweeters have proven themselves to be “must follows” with a mix of sharp analysis, killer humour, serious personality, and breakthrough insight.

This is an updated version of last year’s list, which you can find here.

Kit Juckes

YouTube/CNN

Handle: @kitjuckes

Occupation: Head of FX Strategy at Societe Generale, based in London

Why: He's one of the highest-level strategists at SocGen, but he's also really informal and casual over Twitter. He engages other finance folks on Twitter and keeps the conversation going.

Bond Vigilantes

Twitter.com/BondVigilantes

Handle: @BondVigilantes

Occupation: M&G's retail bond team

Why: Their tweets are usually incredibly detailed, and provide analysis of the European bond market.

Joe Lavorgna

CNBC

Handle: @Lavorgnanomics

Occupation: Managing Director and Chief US Economist at Deutsche Bank

Why: He tweets instant reactions to all of the high-frequency economic data. He also tweets out Deutsche Bank research. Very handy.

Peter Tchir

Twitter.com/TFMkts

Handle: @TFMkts

Occupation: Founder of TF Market Advisors

Why: He follows the bond market like a hawk.

John Hempton

Handle: @John_Hempton

Occupation: Hedge fund manager for Bronte Capital

Why: He has great insight into which businesses work, which businesses don't, and how the market and its actors will get it wrong.

Paul Kedrosky

via Bloomberg TV

Handle: @pkedrosky

Occupation: Venture capitalist, entrepreneur, Bloomberg contributor

Why: Besides being a smart investor, this guy has a great eye for stories that will make you laugh.

Eddy Elfenbein

YouTube/Motley Fool

Handle: @EddyElfenbein

Occupation: Blogger/investor

Why: Elfenbein has smart, simple, direct commentary on stocks.

Barry Ritholtz

Screenshot via Bloomberg TV

Handle: @ritholtz

Occupation: Author, columnist, stock analyst, and frequent Bloomberg guest

Why: Witty, sardonic commentary on markets and the financial industry.

TMTanalyst

Twitter.com

Handle: @TMTanalyst

Occupation: Tech/Media/Telecom hedge fund analyst

Why: As you'd expect, he tweets all things TMT.

David Schawel

Twitter.com/DavidSchawel

Handle: @DavidSchawel

Occupation: Fixed income portfolio manager

Why: Schawel is one of the few CFA charterholders on Twitter. He offers sharp insights into interest rates, inflation, and monetary policy.

David Powell

Twitter, @davidpowell24

Handle: @davidjpowell24

Occupation: Euro-area economist at Bloomberg LP and author of: A Trader's Guide to the Euro Area: Economic Indicators, the ECB and the Euro Crisis.

Why: The Euro crisis isn't really over.

The Sceptic

Twitter, @theskeptic

Handle: @TheSkeptic21

Occupation: ---

Why: His tweets on Bill Ackman's infamous Herbalife short were so good that the media raced to uncover his identity.

Howard Lindzon

Twitter.com/howardlindzon

Handle: @howardlindzon

Occupation: Co-founder of StockTwits

Why: He takes the pulse of what a lot of traders are talking about.

Enis Taner

via CNBC

Handle: @EnisTaner

Occupation: RiskReversal.com editor

Why: Great analysis on equities and macro situations -- though his tweets are protected.

Conor Sen

Twitter.com/conorsen

Handle: @conorsen

Occupation: Blogger, portfolio manager, self-proclaimed 'data junkie'

Why: Great stat guy -- population stats, retail... you name it.

J.C. Parets

via CNBC

Handle: @allstarcharts

Occupation: All Star Charts writer, president of Eagle Bay Capital

Why: He's a CMT, A Chartered Market Technician. In English that means he's your chart guy.

Dan Nathan

via CNBC

Handle: @RiskReversal

Occupation: RiskReversal.com editor, CNBC contributor

Why: Merrill/SAC Capital vet and options market whiz kid.

IvantheK

Twitter.com/IvanTheK

Handle: @IvanTheK

Occupation: Former investment banker. He may have been a trader.

Why: Always online, flooding Twitter with puns about whatever's going on in finance, especially as covered by CNBC and Bloomberg

Joshua Brown

Handle: @ReformedBroker

Occupation: Financial advisor, blogger, and CNBC contributor

Why: Josh Brown's Twitter feed is funny and smart, like the man himself.

Diogenes

Twitter, @wallstcynic

Handle: @WallStCynic

Occupation: --

-

Interest Arb

Twitter.com

Handle: @InterestArb

Occupation: Fixed Income arbitrage trader

Why: If he sees it in the market, you'll see it on his Twitter feed.

Mark Dow

Handle: @mark_dow

Occupation: Hedge fund manager/economist

Why: Mark Dow is an active trader who brings awesome global macro insights to Twitter. Sporting experience as an economist at both the US Treasury Department and the International Monetary Fund, you won't want to miss what he has to say.

Meb Faber

Twitter.com

Handle: @mebfaber

Occupation: Researcher and trader

Why: Knows tonnes about the stock market in terms of valuations, dividends and asset allocation.

Aurelija Augulyte

Aurelija Augulyte/Twitter
Aurelija Augulyte

Handle: @auaurelija

Occupation: Macro strategist that specialises in FX markets.

Why: Based out of Denmark, she's a great follow for Europe and currency news and developments.

@MarketPlunger

Twitter.com/MarketPlunger

Handle: @MarketPlunger

Occupation: Trader

Why: Always on top of what's going on in markets, a great conversationalist, and will *toss you a Schlitz*.

The St. Louis Fed

Twitter

Handle: @stlouisfed

Occupation: The official account of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Why: Far and away the best Tweeter of all the Feds, and you know how clutch that is.

barnejek

Twitter.com

Handle: @barnejek

Occupation: Emerging markets strategist

Why: He's one of the smartest emerging market strategists out there.

DvNet

Twitter.com/Dvolatility

Handle: @dvolatility

Occupation: Chief Blogger at http://DistressedVolatility.com

Why: Technical analysis on any and every asset class and lots of econ data. Very active on Twitter, keeps the conversation going

Eric Jackson

Twitter

Handle: @ericjackson

Occupation: Hedge fund manager, CEO of Iron Fire Capital

Why: Great insight on tech and China.

Brian M. Lucey

Brian M. Lucey

Handle: @brianmlucey

Occupation: Finance professor

Why: A great way to stay on top of what's going on in the UK and Ireland

Frederik Ducrozet

Frederik Ducrozet/Twitter
Frederik Ducrozet

Handle: @fwred

Occupation: Senior economist for Credit Agricole

Why: He provides live commentary and analysis on events in the eurozone. Sometimes he'll tweet out his research notes.

Guillermo Roditi Dominguez

Twitter.com/groditi

Handle: @groditi

Occupation: Portfolio Manager at New River Investments

Why: He's good with all kinds of bonds.

John Kiff

Twitter.com/Kiffmeister

Handle: @kiffmeister

Occupation: Senior financial sector expert, International Monetary Fund

Why: IMF expert with insights on all things the financial sector.

Ed Bradford

Twitter.com

Handle: @Fullcarry

Occupation: Government bond trader

Why: He's a veteran in the industry.

Matt Busigin

Twitter

Handle: @mbusigin

Occupation: CIO at Hover Networks, and PM at New River Investments

Why: Self-described 'amateur economist and investor' but nothing about his knowledge is amateurish. Makes solid charts.

Patrick Chovanec

Twitter.com/prchovanec

Handle: @prchovanec

Occupation: Managing Director, Chief Strategist at Silvercrest Asset Management

Why: He's a former professor at Tsinghua University and has offered critical on the ground insight on China for years. He recently moved back to the US but is still the go-to for analysis on China's economy.

Michael Kitces

Twitter.com/michaelkitces

Handle @michaelkitces

Occupation: Financial adviser

Why: Well known name in the wealth advisor world, writes a blog called Nerds Eye View

Aswath Damodaran

Twitter.com/aswatchdamodaran

Handle: @AswathDamodaran

Occupation: NYU Finance professor

Why: Professor Damodaran is known for his genius valuations. Catch some of that insight outside the classroom.

Jerry Khachoyan

Twitter.com/thearmotrader

Handle: @TheArmoTrader

Occupation: Full time trader/blogger

Why: On top of the most important breaking data and news with a little sports sprinkled in if you're into that.

Ryan Detrick

Twitter, @RyanDetrick

Handle: @RyanDetrick

Occupation: Portfolio manager and market strategist, Yahoo finance contributor

Why: This account is for traders. Detrick tweets fast and furiously about how the market is doing and where traders are going.

ukarlewitz

@ukarlewitz/Twitter

Handle: @ukarlewitz

Occupation: Industry vet at UBS

Why: Tweets out a lot of charts and research. A vet of McKinsey and UBS. His profile includes, 'Blocked by Zero Hedge since 2010,' which means he gets it.

Keith Kern

Twitter

Handle: @stt2318

Occupation: Equity trader

Why: He says he uses his Twitter account as a trading diary and he's not kidding about that.

Megan Greene

Twitter

Handle: @economistmeg

Occupation: Chief economist at Manulife and John Hancock Asset Management

Why: London-based with a deep knowledge or European economies. A senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

CJ Cyrus

Twitter

Handle: @cbk_chi

Occupation: Trader

Why: If you like bonds, beer and (Chicago) sports, this guy's your man.

Francine McKenna

Twitter

Handle: @retheauditors

Occupation: Accountant and transparency writer for Market Watch.

Why: Awesome on forensic accounting.

Danny Blanchflower

Twitter.com

Handle: @D_Blanchflower

Occupation: Economist/Dartmouth professor

Why: He's a former member of the Bank of England's MPC and very critical of the current UK government.

Stephen Baines

spbaines/Twitter

Handle: @spbaines

Occupation: Fund manager

Why: Scottish money manager specializing global high yield bonds -- though his tweets are protected.

Zero Hedge

Fight Club

Handle: @zerohedge

Occupation: Blogger

Why: Zero Hedge writes on the darker, more conspiracy theory side of finance, but this Twitter account is super fast and never stops.

Nicola Duke

Twitter @nictrades

Handle: @NicTrades

Occuaption: Proprietary trader

Why: A UK based finance vet whose tweets sometimes veer from the market to politics and culture -- the humour stays though.

Nick Firoozye

Twitter

Handle: @firoozye

Occupation: Managing Director at Nomura

Why: Nomura macro guru; finalist for Wolfson prize on best solution to breakup the Euro.

Steven Spencer

YouTube/smbcapital

Handle: @sspencer_smb

Occupation: NYC based prop trader at SMB Capital Management

Why: A good combination of taking the small picture of what's going on with day to day big story equity moves, and then putting it in context with the wider market.

Joseph Fahmy

Screenshot, Yahoo Finance

Handle: @jfahmy

Occupation: Managing Director at Zor Capital LLC, an NYC based investment management firm.

Why: Fahmy's trading strategy marries fundamental analysis of equities with solid technical knowledge of the market and it shows on his Twitter feed.

Ralph Acampora

YouTube/Pearson North America

Handle: @Ralph_Acampora

Occupation: Teacher at the New York Institute of Finance

Why: If you're into technical analysis, this guys was one of the first to do it.

Bespoke Investment Group

Bespoke Investment Group

Handle: @bespokeinvest

Occupation: Twitter feed for Bespoke Investment Group - Financial Research and Money Management.

Why: Research, charts, the whole nine yards.

Wu Tang Financial

Wu Tang Financials/Twitter

Handle: @wu_tang_finance

Occupation: Trader

Why: Market commentary Tweeted out as if ODB himself were on the other end. If you're into Wu Tang (or laughing) you've got to follow this feed.

Adam Warner

Twitter.com

Handle: @agwarner

Occupation: Options trader, writer for Schaeffers Research

Why: Scared of volatility? This trader is always fixed on the VIX.

Bill Bishop

Twitter.com

Handle: @niubi

Occupation: Writer of Sinocism, a newsletter on China

Why: Relocated to DC after 10 years in Beijing. Has his ear on the ground pulling out the news that really matters in China and putting it in English.

Jared Woodard

Twitter

Handle:@jaredwoodard

Occupation: Options and volatility researcher, equity derivatives strategy, sales, and trading at BGC Partners

Why: Perfect if you want a side of philosophy (he has a PhD) with your options market know-how. His tweets are protected.

Howard Silverblatt

Twitter.com

Handle: @hsilverb

Occupation: S&P Dow Jones Indices senior index analyst

Why: Silverblatt might be the authority on all things related to the S&P 500.

Value Walk

Value Walk

Handle: @valuewalk

Occupation: CEO of his website, Value Walk.

Why: Excellent hedge fund letter leaks.

Paul Diggle

Twitter.com

Handle: @pauldiggle

Occupation: Economist at Aberdeen Asset Management

Why: Awesome on US housing.

Steve Collins

Twitter.com

Handle: @TradeDesk_Steve

Occupation: Global Head of Dealing at London & Capital Asset Management

Why: Fast on breaking headlines and London based, so you get a different point of view.

Morgan Stanley

Handle: @MorganStanley

Occupation: American banking giant

Why: For a bank, Morgan Stanley has a solid feed, and will tweet out plenty of news and views.

Dan Greenhaus

YouTube/TheBankNews

Handle: @DanBTIG

Occupation: Chief Global Strategist at BTIG

Why: Smart commentary on politics, economics, and sometimes some decent music.

Toby Nangle

Twitter

Handle: @toby_n

Occupation: Asset allocation fund manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Why: London based, super smart, and an economist.

Ian Shepherdson

Twitter.com

Handle: @IanShepherdson

Occupation: Chief Economist, Pantheon Macroeconomics

Why: An econ fact machine and Forbes contributor.

Ian Bremmer

YouTube/TedxTalks

Handle: @ianbremmer

Occupation: Political scientist, president of the Eurasia Group

Why: Great commentary on all things markets and politics -- sometimes he writes poetry.

Michael McDonough

Twitter

Handle: @M_McDonough

Occupation: Global Head of Economics/Chief Economist at Bloomberg LP.

Why: Formerly at Deutsche Bank. Expect a ton of cool charts, facts, and a few opinions.

Charlie Bilello

Twitter, @mktoutperform
Charlie Bilello

Handle: @MktOutperform

Occupation: Director of Research at Pension Partners

Why: Bilello is a CMT -- a chartist if you will, so expect a lot of those. He was also the 2015 Wagner Award and 2014 Dow Award Winner.

Tom Orlik

Twitter @tomorlick

Handle: @TomOrlik

Occupation: Bloomberg's Chief Asia economist. Author of Understanding China's Economic Indicators.

Why: If you care about Asia, you need to follow this account.

James Pethokoukis

YouTube/ReasonTV

Handle: @JimPethokoukis

Occupation: Blogger at American Enterprise Institute, CNBC contributor, and columnist.

Why: Pethokoukis always provides sharp commentary on the day's economic events.

Tadas Viskanta

YouTube/David Domzalski

Handle: @abnormalreturns

Occupation: Founder and editor of Abnormal Returns

Why: Abnormal returns is a smart 'forecast-free investment blog', and one of the oldest ones in the game.

Lorcan Roche Kelly

Twitter.com

Handle: @LorcanRK

Occupation: Editor at Bloomberg Markets

Why: Huge chops on the Euro Zone and ECB, very funny.

Jonathan Krinsky

Twitter.com

Handle: @
jkrinskyPGA
and @JkrinskyMKM

Occupation: Chief Market Technician at MKM Partners.

Why: Chart guru who sees patterns everyone needs to see.

Diane Swonk

YouTube

Handle: @dianeswonk

Occupation: Chief Economist, Mesirow Financial

Why: A smart economist that does a solid job with media and attending cool events. Friends with Christine Lagarde.

Gustavo Baratta

Twitter.com

Handle: @gusbaratta

Occupation: Trader of Italian government bonds at Banca IMI

Why: Knows the crucial Italian bond market in and out and tweets it live.

Cullen Roche

Twitter.com

Handle: @cullenroche

Occupation: Investment manager and founder of Orcam Financial Group

Why: Cullen's blog has a lot of great insight... and he's funny.

Paul Theron

Twitter.com

Handle: @paul_vestact

Occupation: CEO of Vestact, an equities and asset management firm

Why: It's a great way to follow up on publically listed companies as well as major stocks picks from Vestact.

Erica Blomgren

Twitter.com

Handle: @SEK_bonds

Occupation: Fixed Income Strategist at SEB

Why: No one else covers Scandanavian bonds like she does -- which means she's smart about bonds in general.

Chris Williamson

YouTube/838578

Handle: @WilliamsonChris

Occupation: Chief Economist at Markit

Why: Markit is the firm that produces the world's PMI reports. He tweets some the best charts with side-by-side comparisons of economic indicators across international borders.

Gabriel Sterne

Twitter.com

Handle: @gabrielsterne

Occuaption: Economist and analyst at Oxford Economics

Why: Expert on sovereign debt in emerging and frontier markets, and a must follow during Cyprus crisis

Jim O'Shaughnessy

Twitter @jposhaughnessy

Handle: @jposhaughnessy

Occuaption: CEO of OSAM LLC and Author, What Works on Wall Street; Predicting the Markets of Tomorrow; How to Retire Rich, and Invest Like the Best.

Why: O'Shaughnessy has been in the game since some of you readers were in diapers but he's picked up Twitter like a pro. The tweets are mostly about investing, but there's some NYC stuff in there too.

Tom Brakke

Twitter, Tom Brakke

Handle: @researchpuzzler

Occuaption: Investment Advisor

Why: Brakke is always reading about investing and sharing the best tidbits succinctly -- then you can read if you're into it.

Dan Davies

Dan Davies/Twitter
Dan Davies

Handle: @dsquareddigest

Occupation: Senior Research Advisor, Frontline Analysts

Why: Brilliant, not just on finance, but on politics, history, and culture.

Michael Batnick aka Irrelevant Investor

Michael Batnick/Twitter

Handle:@michaelbatnick

Occupation:Michael Batnick, CFA is the Director of Research at Ritholtz Wealth Management

Why: A frequent Tweeter, Batnick posts tons of charts and quick analysis.

Eric Scott Hunsader

ERic Scott Hunsader/Twitter

Handle:@nanexllc

Occupation: Founded Nanex, LLC, created NxCore

Why: Inscrutable though important and incisive work on the market, especially high frequency trades.

Lady FOHF

Lady FOFH/Twitter

Handle:@LadyFOHF

Occupation: Former FOHF portfolio manager, corporate credit analyst and one time tax accountant-in-training, now a self-professed fund geek, credit nerd, interested in high net-worth clients, niche assets.

Why: Her twitter feed provides regular hedge fund updates.

Janus Capital

Janus

Handle:@JanusCapital

Occupation: A $US158.2 billion asset management firm, home to Bill Gross after he left PIMCO

Why: Frequent tweets that come directly from the mouth of Bill Gross.

Blake Morrow

Pipczar.com

Handle:@PipCzar

Occupation: Independent trader, Chief Currency Strategist at Wizetrade

Why: Great for FOREX analysis and insight, and tons of charts to back it all up.

Ben Carlson

Twitter/@awealthofcs

Handle:@awealthofcs

Occupation: Director of Institutional Asset Management at Ritholtz Wealth Management. Author of a 'Wealth of Common Sense.'

Why: Not just smart with breaking news in finance, Carlson also offers historical perspectives of market trends.

Bruce Bartlett

Handle:@BruceBartlett

Occupation: A former domestic advisor to Ronald Reagan and Treasury official to George H. W. Bush, Bartlett is a historian and economist

Why: Bartlett looks into all kinds of economic policy with intelligence and quite a bit of humour.

Noah Smith

@Noahpinion/Twitter

Handle:@Noahpinion

Occupation:Smith is an assistant professor of finance at Stony Brook University and a freelance writer

Why: Smart commentary on the economy and current events that are funny and at times snarky. Smith often writes about wealth inequality and trade.

NoonSixCap

@CapitalObserver

Handle:@CapitalObserver

Occupation: Portolio Manager at TAM Capital Management. Author of the investment blog Capital Observer.

Why: Analysis and insight

BarbarianCap

BarbarianCap

Handle:@BarbarianCap

Occupation: Long-short equities PM heavily focused on the consumer/retail space.

Why: Describes his or her own account as 'Parody/not advice. Annals of Incompetence by The World's Least Consequential Asset Manager™.'

Brattle St. Capital

@BrattlestCap/Twitter

Handle:@BrattleStCap

Occupation: An anonymous trader

Why: Breaks down stocks along with charts.

Long Short Trader

LongShortTrader

Handle:@LongShortTrader

Occupation: Blogger for thelongshorttrader.

Why: Writes about special situation investing, frauds, fads, failures, macro and other topics.

Jeroen Blokland

@jsblokland/Twitter
Blokland

Handle: @jsblokland

Occupation: Portfolio manager at Robeco Asset Management

Why: Charts. Charts. Charts.

SoberLook.com

Twitter

Handle: @SoberLook

Occupation: Finance blog on global economy, financial markets, asset management, risk management, derivatives, policy, regulation

Why: Charts, quotes, and constant updates on everything from brent crude to the VIX.

Stock Cats

@Stockcats/Twitter
StockCats describing the 'nature of his tweets'

Handle: @StockCats

Occupation: Stock Trader, Speculator

Why: Cats plus the marketplace. It's pretty much the internet on crack.

Joeseph Weisenthal

Joe Weisenthal

Handle: @TheStalwart

Occupation: Co-host of 'What'd You Miss?' on BloombergTV. Editor at Bloomberg News.

Why: Minute-by-minute updates make this account a must-follow when you're trying to stay up to date with the market.

pedro da costa

Reuters via YouTube

Handle: @pdacosta

Occupation: Editorial Fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Previously at Reuters and The Wall Street Journal.

Why: Charts and international markets.

tom keene

Screenshot

Handle:@tomkeene

Occupation: Editor-at-Large for Bloomberg Surveillance

Why: Great collection of finance articles curated from the internet

Matthew Boesler

@Boes_/Twitter

Handle: @boes_

Occupation: Bloomberg News writer

Why: Covers the Federal Reserve and US economy.

Jennifer Ablan

@Jennablan/Twitter

Handle:@jennablan

Occupation: Editor of US Investments & Strategic Investors

Why: Not only does she cover all things PIMCO, Ablan also posts constant market updates.

Matt Levine

@Matt_levine/twitter

Handle:@matt_levine

Occupation: Contributor to the Bloomberg View

Why: Incisive commentary on the market and economy along with insider looks. Nobody writes quite like Levine.

Carl Riccadonna

Bloomberg videos

Handle: @Riccanomix

Occupation: Chief US Economist, Bloomberg LP

Why: Insight into the US economy, dollar, and other benchmark economic data

Maxime Sbaihi

Maxime Sbaihi/Twitter

Handle:@MxSba

Occupation: Bloomberg Eurozone Economist

Why: Insight into the Eurozone, and analysis on how to fix it

Jamie Murray

Jamie Murray/Twitter

Handle:@JMurray804

Occupation: Chief Economist (EMEA), Bloomberg. Formerly at UK OBR and HM Treasury.

Why: Insight into the UK economy accompanied by a trove of charts

Clifford Asness

Bloomberg TV

Handle:@Cimmerian999

Occupation: co-founder of AQR Capital Management and a financial analyst

Why: Smart commentary on investing on economics policy

George Chen

George Chen/Twitter

Handle:@george_chen

Occupation: Managing Editor at the South China Morning Post

Why: Well-curated articles and tweets about China, Hong Kong, and the Asian arena. He's got his boots on the ground in Hong Kong, so it's a good place to look if you want news about China, but dodge the great firewall.

Modest Proposal

Modest Proposal/Twitter

Handle:@modestproposal1

Occupation: anonymous investor who tweets. A lot.

Why: Hilarious commentary of both politics and the economy

Jesse Felder

Jesse Felder

Handle:@jessefelder

Occupation: Formerly at Bear Stearns then co-founder of multi-billion-dollar hedge fund firm. Now an independent investor and publisher at The Felder Report

Why: Insight into investment banking news.

Scott Minerd

CNBC
Scott Minerd

Handle:@ScottMinerd

Occupation:
Global Chief Investment Officer of Guggenheim Partners.

Why: Straightforward tweets on his opinions from equities, to the Fed.

Ashraf Laidi

Ashraf Laidi/Twitter

Handle:@alaidi

Occupation: Strategist, trader & author of Currency Trading & Intermarket Analysis

Why: Insight into forex, China, the fed, and international markets.

The Epicurean Dealmaker

Epicurean Dealmaker

Handle: @epicureandeal

Occupation: An M&A banker and the blogger behind The Epicurean Dealmaker

Why: He has stopped blogging, but continues tweeting with sharp views on finance news as well as culture and politics.

Charlie Robertson

Twitter

Handle: @rencapman

Occupation: Global chief economist at emerging market-focused investment bank Renaissance Capital

Why: Great analysis on all things emerging markets.

Toby Nangle

Twitter

Handle: @toby_n

Occupation: Fund manager

Why: Nangle blogs on the UK economy, Europe and other topics that interest him.

Alberto Gallo

Twitter

Handle: @macrocredit

Occupation: Head of macro credit research at RBS

Why: Gallo is a regular on Bloomberg TV, and is great on all things eurozone economics.

Kevin McPartland

Twitter

Handle: @kmcpartland

Occupation: Head of market structure and technology research at Greenwich Associates.

Why: McPartland is a market structure expert and an active tweeter, posting links to the biggest stories in finance.

