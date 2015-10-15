The top 120 finance people to follow on Twitter

Twitter has been evolving into a platform for serious finance gurus over the past few years.
Beyond the jabberings of the small time players, analysts, hedge funders, and big time players with the power to sway markets in just 140 characters have moved onto the website to give their two cents.
And it’s smart stuff.
We asked Wall Street analysts and Business Insider journalists to give us their must-follow Tweeters to make this updated version of last year’s list.
These Tweeters have proven themselves to be “must follows” with a mix of sharp analysis, killer humour, serious personality, and breakthrough insight.
This is an updated version of last year’s list, which you can find here.
Handle: @kitjuckes
Occupation: Head of FX Strategy at Societe Generale, based in London
Why: He's one of the highest-level strategists at SocGen, but he's also really informal and casual over Twitter. He engages other finance folks on Twitter and keeps the conversation going.
Handle: @BondVigilantes
Occupation: M&G's retail bond team
Why: Their tweets are usually incredibly detailed, and provide analysis of the European bond market.
Handle: @Lavorgnanomics
Occupation: Managing Director and Chief US Economist at Deutsche Bank
Why: He tweets instant reactions to all of the high-frequency economic data. He also tweets out Deutsche Bank research. Very handy.
Handle: @TFMkts
Occupation: Founder of TF Market Advisors
Why: He follows the bond market like a hawk.
Handle: @John_Hempton
Occupation: Hedge fund manager for Bronte Capital
Why: He has great insight into which businesses work, which businesses don't, and how the market and its actors will get it wrong.
Handle: @pkedrosky
Occupation: Venture capitalist, entrepreneur, Bloomberg contributor
Why: Besides being a smart investor, this guy has a great eye for stories that will make you laugh.
Handle: @EddyElfenbein
Occupation: Blogger/investor
Why: Elfenbein has smart, simple, direct commentary on stocks.
Handle: @ritholtz
Occupation: Author, columnist, stock analyst, and frequent Bloomberg guest
Why: Witty, sardonic commentary on markets and the financial industry.
Handle: @TMTanalyst
Occupation: Tech/Media/Telecom hedge fund analyst
Why: As you'd expect, he tweets all things TMT.
Handle: @DavidSchawel
Occupation: Fixed income portfolio manager
Why: Schawel is one of the few CFA charterholders on Twitter. He offers sharp insights into interest rates, inflation, and monetary policy.
Handle: @davidjpowell24
Occupation: Euro-area economist at Bloomberg LP and author of: A Trader's Guide to the Euro Area: Economic Indicators, the ECB and the Euro Crisis.
Why: The Euro crisis isn't really over.
Handle: @TheSkeptic21
Occupation: ---
Why: His tweets on Bill Ackman's infamous Herbalife short were so good that the media raced to uncover his identity.
Handle: @howardlindzon
Occupation: Co-founder of StockTwits
Why: He takes the pulse of what a lot of traders are talking about.
Handle: @EnisTaner
Occupation: RiskReversal.com editor
Why: Great analysis on equities and macro situations -- though his tweets are protected.
Handle: @conorsen
Occupation: Blogger, portfolio manager, self-proclaimed 'data junkie'
Why: Great stat guy -- population stats, retail... you name it.
Handle: @allstarcharts
Occupation: All Star Charts writer, president of Eagle Bay Capital
Why: He's a CMT, A Chartered Market Technician. In English that means he's your chart guy.
Handle: @RiskReversal
Occupation: RiskReversal.com editor, CNBC contributor
Why: Merrill/SAC Capital vet and options market whiz kid.
Handle: @IvanTheK
Occupation: Former investment banker. He may have been a trader.
Why: Always online, flooding Twitter with puns about whatever's going on in finance, especially as covered by CNBC and Bloomberg
Handle: @ReformedBroker
Occupation: Financial advisor, blogger, and CNBC contributor
Why: Josh Brown's Twitter feed is funny and smart, like the man himself.
Handle: @InterestArb
Occupation: Fixed Income arbitrage trader
Why: If he sees it in the market, you'll see it on his Twitter feed.
Handle: @mark_dow
Occupation: Hedge fund manager/economist
Why: Mark Dow is an active trader who brings awesome global macro insights to Twitter. Sporting experience as an economist at both the US Treasury Department and the International Monetary Fund, you won't want to miss what he has to say.
Handle: @mebfaber
Occupation: Researcher and trader
Why: Knows tonnes about the stock market in terms of valuations, dividends and asset allocation.
Handle: @auaurelija
Occupation: Macro strategist that specialises in FX markets.
Why: Based out of Denmark, she's a great follow for Europe and currency news and developments.
Handle: @MarketPlunger
Occupation: Trader
Why: Always on top of what's going on in markets, a great conversationalist, and will *toss you a Schlitz*.
Handle: @stlouisfed
Occupation: The official account of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
Why: Far and away the best Tweeter of all the Feds, and you know how clutch that is.
Handle: @barnejek
Occupation: Emerging markets strategist
Why: He's one of the smartest emerging market strategists out there.
Handle: @dvolatility
Occupation: Chief Blogger at http://DistressedVolatility.com
Why: Technical analysis on any and every asset class and lots of econ data. Very active on Twitter, keeps the conversation going
Handle: @ericjackson
Occupation: Hedge fund manager, CEO of Iron Fire Capital
Why: Great insight on tech and China.
Handle: @brianmlucey
Occupation: Finance professor
Why: A great way to stay on top of what's going on in the UK and Ireland
Handle: @fwred
Occupation: Senior economist for Credit Agricole
Why: He provides live commentary and analysis on events in the eurozone. Sometimes he'll tweet out his research notes.
Handle: @groditi
Occupation: Portfolio Manager at New River Investments
Why: He's good with all kinds of bonds.
Handle: @kiffmeister
Occupation: Senior financial sector expert, International Monetary Fund
Why: IMF expert with insights on all things the financial sector.
Handle: @Fullcarry
Occupation: Government bond trader
Why: He's a veteran in the industry.
Handle: @prchovanec
Occupation: Managing Director, Chief Strategist at Silvercrest Asset Management
Why: He's a former professor at Tsinghua University and has offered critical on the ground insight on China for years. He recently moved back to the US but is still the go-to for analysis on China's economy.
Handle @michaelkitces
Occupation: Financial adviser
Why: Well known name in the wealth advisor world, writes a blog called Nerds Eye View
Handle: @AswathDamodaran
Occupation: NYU Finance professor
Why: Professor Damodaran is known for his genius valuations. Catch some of that insight outside the classroom.
Handle: @TheArmoTrader
Occupation: Full time trader/blogger
Why: On top of the most important breaking data and news with a little sports sprinkled in if you're into that.
Handle: @RyanDetrick
Occupation: Portfolio manager and market strategist, Yahoo finance contributor
Why: This account is for traders. Detrick tweets fast and furiously about how the market is doing and where traders are going.
Handle: @ukarlewitz
Occupation: Industry vet at UBS
Why: Tweets out a lot of charts and research. A vet of McKinsey and UBS. His profile includes, 'Blocked by Zero Hedge since 2010,' which means he gets it.
Handle: @stt2318
Occupation: Equity trader
Why: He says he uses his Twitter account as a trading diary and he's not kidding about that.
Handle: @economistmeg
Occupation: Chief economist at Manulife and John Hancock Asset Management
Why: London-based with a deep knowledge or European economies. A senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.
Handle: @retheauditors
Occupation: Accountant and transparency writer for Market Watch.
Why: Awesome on forensic accounting.
Handle: @D_Blanchflower
Occupation: Economist/Dartmouth professor
Why: He's a former member of the Bank of England's MPC and very critical of the current UK government.
Handle: @spbaines
Occupation: Fund manager
Why: Scottish money manager specializing global high yield bonds -- though his tweets are protected.
Handle: @zerohedge
Occupation: Blogger
Why: Zero Hedge writes on the darker, more conspiracy theory side of finance, but this Twitter account is super fast and never stops.
Handle: @NicTrades
Occuaption: Proprietary trader
Why: A UK based finance vet whose tweets sometimes veer from the market to politics and culture -- the humour stays though.
Handle: @sspencer_smb
Occupation: NYC based prop trader at SMB Capital Management
Why: A good combination of taking the small picture of what's going on with day to day big story equity moves, and then putting it in context with the wider market.
Handle: @jfahmy
Occupation: Managing Director at Zor Capital LLC, an NYC based investment management firm.
Why: Fahmy's trading strategy marries fundamental analysis of equities with solid technical knowledge of the market and it shows on his Twitter feed.
Handle: @Ralph_Acampora
Occupation: Teacher at the New York Institute of Finance
Why: If you're into technical analysis, this guys was one of the first to do it.
Handle: @bespokeinvest
Occupation: Twitter feed for Bespoke Investment Group - Financial Research and Money Management.
Why: Research, charts, the whole nine yards.
Handle: @wu_tang_finance
Occupation: Trader
Why: Market commentary Tweeted out as if ODB himself were on the other end. If you're into Wu Tang (or laughing) you've got to follow this feed.
Handle: @agwarner
Occupation: Options trader, writer for Schaeffers Research
Why: Scared of volatility? This trader is always fixed on the VIX.
Handle: @niubi
Occupation: Writer of Sinocism, a newsletter on China
Why: Relocated to DC after 10 years in Beijing. Has his ear on the ground pulling out the news that really matters in China and putting it in English.
Handle:@jaredwoodard
Occupation: Options and volatility researcher, equity derivatives strategy, sales, and trading at BGC Partners
Why: Perfect if you want a side of philosophy (he has a PhD) with your options market know-how. His tweets are protected.
Handle: @hsilverb
Occupation: S&P Dow Jones Indices senior index analyst
Why: Silverblatt might be the authority on all things related to the S&P 500.
Handle: @valuewalk
Occupation: CEO of his website, Value Walk.
Why: Excellent hedge fund letter leaks.
Handle: @pauldiggle
Occupation: Economist at Aberdeen Asset Management
Why: Awesome on US housing.
Handle: @TradeDesk_Steve
Occupation: Global Head of Dealing at London & Capital Asset Management
Why: Fast on breaking headlines and London based, so you get a different point of view.
Handle: @MorganStanley
Occupation: American banking giant
Why: For a bank, Morgan Stanley has a solid feed, and will tweet out plenty of news and views.
Handle: @DanBTIG
Occupation: Chief Global Strategist at BTIG
Why: Smart commentary on politics, economics, and sometimes some decent music.
Handle: @toby_n
Occupation: Asset allocation fund manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Why: London based, super smart, and an economist.
Handle: @IanShepherdson
Occupation: Chief Economist, Pantheon Macroeconomics
Why: An econ fact machine and Forbes contributor.
Handle: @ianbremmer
Occupation: Political scientist, president of the Eurasia Group
Why: Great commentary on all things markets and politics -- sometimes he writes poetry.
Handle: @M_McDonough
Occupation: Global Head of Economics/Chief Economist at Bloomberg LP.
Why: Formerly at Deutsche Bank. Expect a ton of cool charts, facts, and a few opinions.
Handle: @MktOutperform
Occupation: Director of Research at Pension Partners
Why: Bilello is a CMT -- a chartist if you will, so expect a lot of those. He was also the 2015 Wagner Award and 2014 Dow Award Winner.
Handle: @TomOrlik
Occupation: Bloomberg's Chief Asia economist. Author of Understanding China's Economic Indicators.
Why: If you care about Asia, you need to follow this account.
Handle: @JimPethokoukis
Occupation: Blogger at American Enterprise Institute, CNBC contributor, and columnist.
Why: Pethokoukis always provides sharp commentary on the day's economic events.
Handle: @abnormalreturns
Occupation: Founder and editor of Abnormal Returns
Why: Abnormal returns is a smart 'forecast-free investment blog', and one of the oldest ones in the game.
Handle: @LorcanRK
Occupation: Editor at Bloomberg Markets
Why: Huge chops on the Euro Zone and ECB, very funny.
Handle: @
jkrinskyPGA
and @JkrinskyMKM
Occupation: Chief Market Technician at MKM Partners.
Why: Chart guru who sees patterns everyone needs to see.
Handle: @dianeswonk
Occupation: Chief Economist, Mesirow Financial
Why: A smart economist that does a solid job with media and attending cool events. Friends with Christine Lagarde.
Handle: @gusbaratta
Occupation: Trader of Italian government bonds at Banca IMI
Why: Knows the crucial Italian bond market in and out and tweets it live.
Handle: @cullenroche
Occupation: Investment manager and founder of Orcam Financial Group
Why: Cullen's blog has a lot of great insight... and he's funny.
Handle: @paul_vestact
Occupation: CEO of Vestact, an equities and asset management firm
Why: It's a great way to follow up on publically listed companies as well as major stocks picks from Vestact.
Handle: @SEK_bonds
Occupation: Fixed Income Strategist at SEB
Why: No one else covers Scandanavian bonds like she does -- which means she's smart about bonds in general.
Handle: @WilliamsonChris
Occupation: Chief Economist at Markit
Why: Markit is the firm that produces the world's PMI reports. He tweets some the best charts with side-by-side comparisons of economic indicators across international borders.
Handle: @gabrielsterne
Occuaption: Economist and analyst at Oxford Economics
Why: Expert on sovereign debt in emerging and frontier markets, and a must follow during Cyprus crisis
Handle: @jposhaughnessy
Occuaption: CEO of OSAM LLC and Author, What Works on Wall Street; Predicting the Markets of Tomorrow; How to Retire Rich, and Invest Like the Best.
Why: O'Shaughnessy has been in the game since some of you readers were in diapers but he's picked up Twitter like a pro. The tweets are mostly about investing, but there's some NYC stuff in there too.
Handle: @researchpuzzler
Occuaption: Investment Advisor
Why: Brakke is always reading about investing and sharing the best tidbits succinctly -- then you can read if you're into it.
Handle: @dsquareddigest
Occupation: Senior Research Advisor, Frontline Analysts
Why: Brilliant, not just on finance, but on politics, history, and culture.
Handle:@michaelbatnick
Occupation:Michael Batnick, CFA is the Director of Research at Ritholtz Wealth Management
Why: A frequent Tweeter, Batnick posts tons of charts and quick analysis.
Handle:@nanexllc
Occupation: Founded Nanex, LLC, created NxCore
Why: Inscrutable though important and incisive work on the market, especially high frequency trades.
Handle:@LadyFOHF
Occupation: Former FOHF portfolio manager, corporate credit analyst and one time tax accountant-in-training, now a self-professed fund geek, credit nerd, interested in high net-worth clients, niche assets.
Why: Her twitter feed provides regular hedge fund updates.
Handle:@JanusCapital
Occupation: A $US158.2 billion asset management firm, home to Bill Gross after he left PIMCO
Why: Frequent tweets that come directly from the mouth of Bill Gross.
Handle:@PipCzar
Occupation: Independent trader, Chief Currency Strategist at Wizetrade
Why: Great for FOREX analysis and insight, and tons of charts to back it all up.
Handle:@awealthofcs
Occupation: Director of Institutional Asset Management at Ritholtz Wealth Management. Author of a 'Wealth of Common Sense.'
Why: Not just smart with breaking news in finance, Carlson also offers historical perspectives of market trends.
Handle:@BruceBartlett
Occupation: A former domestic advisor to Ronald Reagan and Treasury official to George H. W. Bush, Bartlett is a historian and economist
Why: Bartlett looks into all kinds of economic policy with intelligence and quite a bit of humour.
Handle:@Noahpinion
Occupation:Smith is an assistant professor of finance at Stony Brook University and a freelance writer
Why: Smart commentary on the economy and current events that are funny and at times snarky. Smith often writes about wealth inequality and trade.
Handle:@CapitalObserver
Occupation: Portolio Manager at TAM Capital Management. Author of the investment blog Capital Observer.
Why: Analysis and insight
Handle:@BarbarianCap
Occupation: Long-short equities PM heavily focused on the consumer/retail space.
Why: Describes his or her own account as 'Parody/not advice. Annals of Incompetence by The World's Least Consequential Asset Manager™.'
Handle:@BrattleStCap
Occupation: An anonymous trader
Why: Breaks down stocks along with charts.
Handle:@LongShortTrader
Occupation: Blogger for thelongshorttrader.
Why: Writes about special situation investing, frauds, fads, failures, macro and other topics.
Handle: @jsblokland
Occupation: Portfolio manager at Robeco Asset Management
Why: Charts. Charts. Charts.
Handle: @SoberLook
Occupation: Finance blog on global economy, financial markets, asset management, risk management, derivatives, policy, regulation
Why: Charts, quotes, and constant updates on everything from brent crude to the VIX.
Handle: @StockCats
Occupation: Stock Trader, Speculator
Why: Cats plus the marketplace. It's pretty much the internet on crack.
Handle: @TheStalwart
Occupation: Co-host of 'What'd You Miss?' on BloombergTV. Editor at Bloomberg News.
Why: Minute-by-minute updates make this account a must-follow when you're trying to stay up to date with the market.
Handle: @pdacosta
Occupation: Editorial Fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Previously at Reuters and The Wall Street Journal.
Why: Charts and international markets.
Handle:@tomkeene
Occupation: Editor-at-Large for Bloomberg Surveillance
Why: Great collection of finance articles curated from the internet
Handle: @boes_
Occupation: Bloomberg News writer
Why: Covers the Federal Reserve and US economy.
Handle:@jennablan
Occupation: Editor of US Investments & Strategic Investors
Why: Not only does she cover all things PIMCO, Ablan also posts constant market updates.
Handle:@matt_levine
Occupation: Contributor to the Bloomberg View
Why: Incisive commentary on the market and economy along with insider looks. Nobody writes quite like Levine.
Handle: @Riccanomix
Occupation: Chief US Economist, Bloomberg LP
Why: Insight into the US economy, dollar, and other benchmark economic data
Handle:@MxSba
Occupation: Bloomberg Eurozone Economist
Why: Insight into the Eurozone, and analysis on how to fix it
Handle:@JMurray804
Occupation: Chief Economist (EMEA), Bloomberg. Formerly at UK OBR and HM Treasury.
Why: Insight into the UK economy accompanied by a trove of charts
Handle:@Cimmerian999
Occupation: co-founder of AQR Capital Management and a financial analyst
Why: Smart commentary on investing on economics policy
Handle:@george_chen
Occupation: Managing Editor at the South China Morning Post
Why: Well-curated articles and tweets about China, Hong Kong, and the Asian arena. He's got his boots on the ground in Hong Kong, so it's a good place to look if you want news about China, but dodge the great firewall.
Handle:@modestproposal1
Occupation: anonymous investor who tweets. A lot.
Why: Hilarious commentary of both politics and the economy
Handle:@jessefelder
Occupation: Formerly at Bear Stearns then co-founder of multi-billion-dollar hedge fund firm. Now an independent investor and publisher at The Felder Report
Why: Insight into investment banking news.
Handle:@ScottMinerd
Occupation:
Global Chief Investment Officer of Guggenheim Partners.
Why: Straightforward tweets on his opinions from equities, to the Fed.
Handle:@alaidi
Occupation: Strategist, trader & author of Currency Trading & Intermarket Analysis
Why: Insight into forex, China, the fed, and international markets.
Handle: @epicureandeal
Occupation: An M&A banker and the blogger behind The Epicurean Dealmaker
Why: He has stopped blogging, but continues tweeting with sharp views on finance news as well as culture and politics.
Handle: @rencapman
Occupation: Global chief economist at emerging market-focused investment bank Renaissance Capital
Why: Great analysis on all things emerging markets.
Handle: @toby_n
Occupation: Fund manager
Why: Nangle blogs on the UK economy, Europe and other topics that interest him.
Handle: @macrocredit
Occupation: Head of macro credit research at RBS
Why: Gallo is a regular on Bloomberg TV, and is great on all things eurozone economics.
Handle: @kmcpartland
Occupation: Head of market structure and technology research at Greenwich Associates.
Why: McPartland is a market structure expert and an active tweeter, posting links to the biggest stories in finance.
