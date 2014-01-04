There Was A 115-Degree Temperature Difference Between Two US Cities On Thursday

On Thursday, bitter cold temperatures gripped large parts of the nation as a winter storm dumped heavy snow on the Midwest and Northeast.

But Florida hardly noticed.

On that day, there was a 115-degree temperature difference between International Falls, Minn. and Key West, the Huffington Post reported, based on a tweet from the local Key West branch of the National Weather Service.

Below is a temperature map from Jan. 2. On Thursday morning, it was 77 degrees in Key West, and a bone-chilling -38 degrees in International Falls, according to the Huffington Post.

