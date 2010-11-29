$112.5 Billion Irish Bailout Deal Reached -- Full Details Still Yet To Come

Photo: Business Insider

Where the Irish situation stands at this moment: According to multiple reports, including this one from Deutsche Welle, an Irish bailout worth about $112.5 billion (85 billion EUR) has been reached for all intents and purposes.Full details have yet to be announced, though one of the big numbers — the interest rate on the loan — has been reported at 6.7% since Friday evening.



EU/IMF officials are said to be eager to really get a deal done before the Monday open.

Of course, this doesn’t end the turmoil. Ireland has to pass a budget by December 7 to maintain any semblance of confidence.

Stay tuned today for plenty more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.