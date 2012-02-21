$112,000 In Counterfeit Cash Showed Up In Some Guy's Security Deposit Box

Photo: cole24_

Imagine going to the bank to check on your safety deposit box and walking out an hour later knowing you’ve got the U.S. Secret Service hot on your heels.That bizarre scenario recently became reality for an elderly Long Island, N.Y. man. He apparently found thousands of dollars in counterfeit cash in his box at a Chase bank, the New York Daily News’ John Marzulli reports.



Here’s how it went down:

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, tried to access his box with an old key and realised it wouldn’t work. An assistant bank manager noticed the number of the key matched a different box and popped it right open. Inside were two packages bulging with $112,000 worth of “funny money.”

“(The customer) stated he was confused . . . and claimed he did not know how that much money got into his safety deposit box,” according to court papers obtained by the NY Daily News.

Turns out it was all a misunderstanding. The customer came back the next day with a couple of U.S. Secret Service agents (bet that was a relaxing stroll) and they realised his box number and key had been changed during a bank reorganization. The box didn’t belong to him after all.

So who’s been stashing the fraudulent funds?

Police have a suspect in Long Island but apparently haven’t named suspects yet.

