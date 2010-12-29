This Congress Cost Every American $10,429 In New Debt

Photo: AP

$10,429. That’s how much every American owes as a result of the spending of the 111th Congress, according to CNS News.The 111th Congress accumulated $3.22 trillion in new federal debt and now the U.S. has a total debt of $13.859 trillion.



Based on the 2010 census which placed the current population at 308,745,538, that would amount to $44,886.57 for every individual in the country.

