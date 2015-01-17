Two Towers In New York City Are Battling To Be The 'Tallest Apartment Building' In The World

JDS Development Group and Property Markets Group has revealed that the 111 West 57th Street tower will now reach 1,421 feet — 71 feet taller than originally expected.

This will also make the building 24 feet taller than the city’s current tallest residential tower, 432 Park, which topped out at 1,396 feet last October.

Crain’s found city records’ documents that show the future tower’s new height. The super-skinny skyscraper will now have a “crown” that will push it higher than originally anticipated.



New York Yimby blog Yes in My Backyard reported that the final permits for the building were received and the developers are now trying to secure a $US500 million construction loan.



Here’s a closer look at the plans, via Skyscraper Forum:



And a closer look at the crown:

111 West 57th Street is a few blocks west of 432 Park on New York’s famous Billionaires’ Row. The building’s developer bought the land leases, as well as 45,000 square feet of air rights and a neighbouring property, for $US131.5 million back in 2013.

This is what the lot looked like in 2008:







Construction began in February 2014, and so far, not a lot of progress has been made. The 60-foot-wide structure will contain a hotel as well as condos.

Here’s a rendering of the completed building. The tower will have three high-speed elevators and a hotel inside as well as 45 luxury apartments.

