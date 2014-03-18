Anonymous Redditor Makes Massive $US11,000 Dogecoin Donation On Twitter

An anonymous donor has donated $US11,000-worth of Dogecoin in honour of Saturday’s World Water Day, in the latest charitable roundup by the Dogecoin community.

That’s equivalent to 14 million Dogecoin.

Here’s the proof from the Dogecoin Tip Bot, which confirms all Dogecoin tips:

WOW! @savethemhood just donated 14000000 DOGE to @doge4water – we are at 100% http://t.co/0KfOuhfXJL

— Doge Tip Bot (@tipdoge) March 16, 2014

“Hood” says that in his anonymous capacity that he wishes to “take from the greedy to feed and blanket the poor.” He also describes himself as an “artist” and “meddler.” However, he has assured reddit that the funds he used to make the donation were not ill-gotten.

“Do not be concerned, friends,” he wrote on reddit. “These are not stolen crypto. I convert the paper fiat of the wealthy into crypto for your to spread. Please help those in need.”

And he Tweeted this about his identity.

Not to worry about my identity, reddit friends. I live in the world of proxies, disposable devices, and roaming vehicles. More very soon…

— Hood (@savethemhood) March 17, 2014

Perhaps just as impressive — though not surprising — is that the Dogers had already raised $US20,000 on their own. The community has previously raised more than $US25,000 to help send the Jamaican bobsled team to Sochi.

Paul Young, director of digital for charity:water, the group that will receive the donations, said the funds will be used to bring clean water to Kenyans through our local partner Action Against Hunger, according to a statement from Dogecoin.com.

The campaign was initiated by Eric Nakagawa, the co-founder of internet humour site ICanHasCheezburger and a member of the Dogecoin Foundation, the site said.

