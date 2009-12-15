1,100 AOL Employees Took The Buyout

In November, AOL told employees it needed 2,500 of them to volunteer for layoffs before December 10.



Management said if that number was not reached through buyouts, it would be reached through normal layoffs in Q1.

A source close to the company now tells us approximately 1,100 AOL (AOL) employees took the offer.

Obviously, that means about another 1,400 AOL employees will be laid-off before the end of Q1 2010.

AOL is cutting so much staff because its transitioning from a ISP to a lightweight, Gawker-style media company. Last week, it launched a site called Seed.com, where AOL editors can offer story assignments to tens of thousands of freelancers.

As a reminder, here’s the package 1,100 AOLers accepted:

Don’t miss: 28 AOLers Who Took The Buyout*

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.