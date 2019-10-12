This luxurious $110 million superyacht concept was designed to combat climate change

George Lucian The MY Fata Morgana is a luxurious superyacht that was designed to bring attention to climate change.

Ship designer George Lucian has designed a superyacht to raise awareness of climate change and the melting ice caps.

The boat is still packed with luxury and includes an outdoor swimming pool, observatory, and a helicopter pad.

It could cost up to $US110 million if it’s ever made.

Meet MY Fata Morgana, a luxurious superyacht that was designed to bring attention to climate change.

Fata Morgana, Italian for “a mirage,” was designed to be sailed in arctic areas, such as the Northwest Passage. The melting ice caps, caused by climate change, have made the passage easier to navigate and sail through.

The geometric yacht was designed by George Lucian, who also created designs for a concept origami-esque yacht and a yacht that can carry a blimp.



“Everything about the yacht is thought of is such a way to be as environmentally friendly as possible, with as low as possible emissions and waste,” Lucian said in a prepared statement.

The superyacht was designed with three elements in mind: icebergs, rocks, and snow. Keep scrolling to see if you can spot these sources of inspiration:

Lucian estimated that Fata Morgana would cost between €50 million and €100 million, about $US55 million and $US110 million, to be built.

The estimated price range is large because he predicts it will depend on the shipyard and type of interior fitting.

The superyacht has a range of 7,000 nautical miles.

The yacht uses experimental “kite technology,” or wind-assisted propulsion. This allows the boat to use wind energy to help sail, therefore saving fuel.

The yacht is 70 meters, about 300 feet, long.

The steel ice-classed hull allows it to travel in arctic terrain.

The bow was designed to look like rock formations partially covered in snow, while the stern is supposed to evoke an iceberg.

This is because Lucian wanted the yacht to look camouflaged in the arctic environment it was designed to sail in.

The yacht’s geometric shapes and sharp angles were inspired by the military ships and stealth planes.

There’s an observatory that can hold a telescope fitted with a stabilizer. This would allow the telescope to stay still, even if the yacht is moving.

The yacht also includes an outdoor swimming pool and helipad.

It was designed to fit 12 guests in six bedrooms, including a master suite.

There are extra rooms for staff, such as security, helicopter pilots, guides, and scientists.

“…an iceberg look-alike yacht, when seen, would remind the people of the climate change issue, and melting of the real icebergs and ice caps,” Lucian said in an email.

