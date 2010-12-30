The DOW Still Hasn't Made It Past Y2K

This morning Chris Kimble sent me a bit of Dow nostalgia that triggered some vivid recollections of year-end 1999. I was vice president of Information Technology at a small company that, among other things, hosted Internet courses for colleges and universities around the country. Would our online software survive the impact of Y2K? We’d tested it six ways from Sunday, and I was confident there would be no problems whatsoever.



Like this year, New Year’s Eve fell on a Friday. My wife and I had plans to spend the weekend with friends at the beach. But a last minute phone call from the CEO conveyed the “recommendation” of the Board of Directors that I remain on call at home (15-minutes from the office) in case of an emergency.

Of course there was no emergency.

Chris comments: Do you recall the concerns over the impact that Y2K might have on our lives eleven years ago?

How interesting that as we close the books on another year, the Dow is essentially at the same price it was eleven years ago!

The 11,700 level was important eleven years ago and very important in 2008 as well.

