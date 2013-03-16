An Adorable 11-Year-Old Elementary School Student Is Bullish On Honda

Photo: CNBC

An adorable 5th grade student stock picker Rachel Kelly was on CNBC moments ago talking about her big investment idea—Honda Motor.Kelly, 11, learned on “Squawk On The Street” that her Honda stock pick won a national contest for students put on by educational non-profit SIMFA.



She beat more than 20,000 other kids.

Here’s an excerpt from her essay via CNBC.com:

Honda is a blue chip company and is a good long-term investment because its stock price gradually and consistently rose over the last 25 years. Other reasons to invest in Honda would be because the company continues to release new types of products such as robots and electric cars and adds to the diversity of its product lines.

Honda created a robot called the ASIMO which stands for Advanced Step in Innovative Mobility. The ASIMO robot was created to assist people. The current robot model can walk, run, dance, turn, reach and grasp objects, carry a tray, push a cart, and even climb stairs and uneven terrain. The ASIMO is also programmed to comprehend and respond to a limited number of commands. In addition, the robot can recognise the faces of a group of individuals. In the future, Honda plans to create a new ASIMO robot to help people in need as well as the elderly.

In response to the world’s need to conserve our natural resources, Honda is now selling electric cars. From 1919 to around 2000, gas prices increased from $0.25 to $1.50 on average. During the last 12 years, gas prices have doubled and have even reached prices up to $4 and $5. Based on this, gas prices will most likely keep increasing. Honda manufactures a completely electric car called the Fit EV. When people start realising that gas prices will most likely keep going up, they will want to start buying electric cars instead of gas (regular) cars. Plus, electric cars are environmentally friendly because the electric cars do not give out exhaust like gas cars do.

During the on-air segment, she seemed to be having trouble with her Interruptible Feedback device (IFB), which is not easy to use even for seasoned broadcast journalists.

