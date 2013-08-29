An 11-Year-Old Just Started College At TCU And He's Majoring In Physics

Carson Huey-You graduated high school with a 4.0 GPA, scored a 1770 on his SAT, was the co-valedictorian of his class, and just started at Texas Christian University where he plans to study physics.

He’s also 11 years old.

While most kids his age are entering sixth grade, Huey-You is taking a full college course load of calculus, physics, history, and religion. He is the youngest student in the school’s history, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Urban Mecca reports that Huey-You could not apply online because the TCU system was not set up for an application born in 2002, but he impressed his interviewers by speaking Mandarin and playing the piano.

So far, Huey-You’s mother said one of the biggest issues her son has faced is carrying his backpack around campus, which weighs more than he does.

Check out the video below to hear Huey-You talk about his interests and future plans:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.