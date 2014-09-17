An 11-Year-Old Kid Just Filmed A Snarky Attack Ad Against Andrew Cuomo

Vimeo Sean Astorino is not pleased with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The 11-year-old son of GOP gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino is going on the offensive against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

The son, Sean Astorino, is upset that Cuomo supporters edited him out of an attack ad going after his father’s support for the Miami Dolphins. The ad was paid for by a local Democratic Party in Western New York, but the Astorino campaign clearly believes Cuomo needs to answer for it.

“Dear Gov. Cuomo, I went to a football game with my dad when I was seven. It was a really great day for me. It was one of my favourite pictures ever with my dad. It wasn’t very nice of you that you cut me out of it. Do you really like chopping up Astorino family photos?” Sean Astorino asked in a campaign ad released Tuesday morning. “We wouldn’t do that to you.”

He then challenged Cuomo to edit him out of other family photos.

“How about this one, governor? Want to cut me out of this for a TV ad? How about this one?” he asked.

The younger Astorino squeezed in one more jab at the governor before signing off with a seemingly sarcastic “best regards.”

“Oh, while I got you, stop telling lies about my dad,” he added.

The Cuomo campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the 11-year-old’s broadside.

View the Astorino ad below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.