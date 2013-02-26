Fearless 11-Year-Old Attempts To Go Off A Ski Jump, Falls In Hilarious Fashion

For starters, the brave 11-year-old in this video was OK. He “walked it off,” according to the YouTube video description.



So with that in mind, feel free to enjoy how funny this fall is. His skis stay perfectly in place while his body flips down the mountain.

It was his first ski-jump attempt ever and it took place at Kirkwood Mountain Resort in California. The Big Lead uncovered the video this morning.

Fearless!

Photo: YouTube

The full video (via Big Lead Sports):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.