An 11-Year-Old Made A Nearly Impossible Hockey Shot And Won $50,000

Nate Smith, an 11-year-old from Owatonna, Minnesota, shot a three-inch puck through a three-and-a-half inch wide hole from centre ice during an intermission of a charity hockey game that took place this past Friday. For his effort, he won $50,000.



The slipper wearing sixth grader attending the charity hockey game in Faribault, MN said in an interview that he “knows how to shoot and stuff,” but no player is properly trained enough to consistently hit this one-in-a-million shot.

Nate was not originally selected to take the shot. His twin brother, Nick, was the one who actually paid the $10 necessary to attempt the difficult feat. When it came time to line-up the puck, Nick wasn’t anywhere in sight, forcing Nate to perform in the clutch.

WATCH:





