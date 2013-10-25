11-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Allegedly Bringing Gun, Knives, And 400 Rounds Of Ammunition To School

An 11-year-old boy in Vancouver, Wash. has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for bringing a handgun, several knives, and 400 rounds of ammunition to his middle school,

KPTV reports.

Police found the weapons in the boy’s backpack Wednesday morning, according to KPTV.

Frontier Middle School and a neighbouring elementary school were put on lockdown for two hours while police searched the premises. Authorities were operating based on a tip they received about a student bringing ammunition to school, according to KATU.

The 11-year-old is currently being held in a juvenile detention center.

Earlier this week, a young student brought a gun to a Reno, Nev. middle school and shot several people, including a teacher who died. Two injured students are expected to recover.

