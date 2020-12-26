An 11-year-old boy used his birthday money to buy Chick-fil-A for the homeless — and now the chain is putting him in a commercial

Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A offered the boy a commercial.

Eleven-year-old Brycen Gault used his birthday money to buy Chick-fil-A meals for the homeless.

Instead of gifts, Gault received $US150 and wanted to donate it all.

He and his mother, Lakeya Collins, bought 20 meals from the chicken fast-food chain and fed members of their local homeless community.

After hearing about the gesture, Chick-fil-A reached out to Gault and will be releasing a commercial starring the boy in January, WJBF reported.

“During the pandemic, a lot of people lost their jobs so they don’t have a lot of food and toys for their kid,” Brycen Gault told WJBF.

Gault’s mother, Lakeya Collins, told the news network that she and her son bought 20 meals from the chain that wants us all to “eat more chikin” and dropped them off for members of the homeless community.

The chain caught wind of Gault’s generosity and reached out.

“[Chick-fil-A] told him, ‘We know you didn’t do this to get acknowledged,'” Collins told WJBF. “‘We see that in you.'”

The chain offered the youngster a commercial spot which will reportedly air in January. WJBF reported that Gault, a Georgia native, was invited to the chain’s Atlanta headquarters to film.

Others have also responded to the story with positive notes of encouragement and birthday wishes for Gault.

“As we were pulling away from feeding the homeless for his birthday, he said, ‘Mum do you feel that?'” Collins explained. “I said ‘feel what?’ he said, ‘Those chills from God.’ Honestly, I felt those chills from God.”

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

