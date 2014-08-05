11 Weird Investments That Are Making A Killing Right Now

Wall Street is always coming up with new complex instruments to trade and invest in.
But some surprisingly simple investments are still capable of making a killing. They just aren’t the traditional investments you’d usually think of.
In a report released today by Bloomberg Markets Magazine, Devin Banerjee outlines some of the strange but highest performing investments in the past couple years. Ranging from fine wine to lean hogs, these commodities have gained exceptional returns. One such investment even went up to 465% in only a year.
Check out some of the weirdest investments that are making a fortune in the market.
Although wine has seen dismal returns over the last three years, at an annualized return of -9.6%, there is one vintage wine that's doing exceptionally well.
Chateau Pavie, from the Bordeaux region of France, has seen high returns, especially on its 2004, 2001, 1999, and 1998 bottles. A 2004 Chateau Pavie bottle had a one year return of 14.3%, and a three-year annualized return of 24.1%.
Another high performer from Bordeaux was the 1982 Chateau Latour, with an annualized return of 10.1%.
Classic cars were a huge earner for investors, with a three-year annualized return of 21.0%, and one year return of 40.7%.
The 1954 Mercedes Benz W196 Grand Prix race car fetched a record $US29.5 million at a British auction to an unidentified private buyer. The car was used by Formula One driver Juan Manual Fangio.
In the same category of classic cars, Ferraris from the 1950s and 1960s saw high returns.
A 1967 Ferrari GTB NART Spyder went for $US27.5 million, and several more went for prices between $US10 million and $US20 million.
Contemporary art was another lackluster investment opportunity, but with some exceptional outliers.
One of which was work from the French-American artist Marcel Duchamp. His artwork had a whopping one-year return of 465%, and a three-year annualized return of 93.8%.
On average, rare coins have experienced gains of 13.2% in three years, and 10.1% in one year.
One 1559 British coin had a one-year return of 27.3% and three-year annualized return of 26%. Other coins from the 1500s and 1600s saw similar three-year gains of over 20%.
Lean hogs were the winning investment in agriculture commodities, as a major source of pork in the United States.
Hogs had a gain of 56.3% in one year, and 11.5% annualized in three.
If you missed out on the hogs, soybean meal was the next best thing for agriculture.
The ground flour had a one-year return of 18.5%, and outperformed cattle, rice, and lumber.
