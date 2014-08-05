11 Weird Investments That Are Making A Killing Right Now

Wall Street is always coming up with new complex instruments to trade and invest in.

But some surprisingly simple investments are still capable of making a killing. They just aren’t the traditional investments you’d usually think of.

In a report released today by Bloomberg Markets Magazine, Devin Banerjee outlines some of the strange but highest performing investments in the past couple years. Ranging from fine wine to lean hogs, these commodities have gained exceptional returns. One such investment even went up to 465% in only a year.

Check out some of the weirdest investments that are making a fortune in the market.

