These Are 11 Wealthiest Women In Tech

It’s no secret that Silicon Valley is dominated by men.
President Obama has even called on women to go into tech and other STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.
The tech community has finally realised it has a diversity problem. Google recently announced it would offer vouchers for coding lessons for women and minorities.
But women have been in the tech industry (albeit in relatively small numbers) for some time now. Some of those women have risen up to lucrative leadership positions in the C-suite and elsewhere.
Lucy Peng, an Alibaba founder, became the company's chief people officer in June after successfully growing its small lending and microfinance operations.
Alibaba has been in the news a lot recently. The multifaceted ecommerce company recently announced an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, claiming a value of around $US120 billion. For reference, Amazon is worth approximately $US137 billion.
We won't know Peng's salary until Alibaba files with the SEC this year, but her fortunes will undoubtedly skyrocket when the company completes its IPO.
Peng isn't the only one who stands to benefit from the IPO. Yahoo owns a large steak in Alibaba and is expected to make around $US10 million when the company goes public.
Angela Ahrendts cut her teeth at Burberry, where she rose to CEO, before joining Apple this year as head of retail and online stores, a role created just for her. She's the first woman to join CEO Tim Cook's executive team.
It's unclear how much she'll make at Apple, but the company has awarded her $US76 million in stock (based on its current value) that vests over the next four years. Tim Cook pulled in around $US4.5 million in 2013, so we can expect Ahrendts' annual compensation to be in the $US2 million to $US3 million range.
Amy Hood became Microsoft's CFO last May and reports to CEO Satya Nadella. Her total compensation neared $US7.5 million.
Before transitioning to CFO, Hood led Microsoft's business team in acquiring big names like Skype and Yammer.
She also holds an MBA from Harvard and worked at Goldman Sachs before joining Microsoft in 2002.
Renee James became president of Intel in May 2013, instantly becoming one of the most powerful women in business and technology.
To get some idea of James' wealth: her total compensation in 2012 was over $US15 million, and that was before she became president. Intel's president pulled in nearly $US19 million that year, so we can assume James' fortune will grow by tens of millions in the next few years.
Susan Wojcicki became YouTube's CEO after becoming SVP of advertising at Google.
Wojcicki was Google's 16th employee. She joined the company so early that founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page renter her Menlo Park garage for $US1,700 a month and used it as Google's first office.
While we don't know exactly how much Wojcicki made at Google, her top position at YouTube virtually guarantees her a fortune upwards of $US10 million.
Ursula Burns started out as a Xerox intern in 1980. By July 2009 she had worked her way up to the company's top job, becoming the first-ever African-American woman to lead a Fortune 500 company.
Burns also succeeded female CEO Anne Mulcahy, with whom she developed a close relationship.
Her total compensation last year was over $US7.5 million, according to the SEC.
Burns holds a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Columbia University.
Marissa Mayer was the 20th employee at Google and sits on Walmart's board of directors. She became CEO of Yahoo in July 2012.
VentureBeat estimates Mayer's net worth at $US300 million.
Since joining Yahoo, Mayer has hired noteworthy journalists such as David Pogue, Matt Bai, and Katie Couric to join Yahoo News.
At Google she helped develop the tools you know and love such as Google News, Gmail, and Google Maps.
Sheryl Sandberg, whose net worth hovers around $US1 billion, made her mark as Facebook's chief operating officer.
As COO, Sandberg oversees marketing, communications, HR, business development, and overseas sales at the social media giant.
She's also become famous for her bestselling book 'Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead,' published last year.
'Lean In' has also scored a movie deal from Sony Pictures.
Meg Whitman, who made her fortune at eBay before becoming CEO of HP in 2011, tops our list of the wealthiest women in tech. She's reportedly worth $US1.9 billion.
Most of Whitman's fortune is tied up in eBay stock, though that didn't stop her from a failed California gubernatorial bid in 2010.
For the past three years Whitman has received a $US1 salary, though she's due for a $US1.5 million raise this year. She's also the only female tech executive to crack Forbes' list of the 400 richest Americans.
