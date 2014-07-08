These Are 11 Wealthiest Women In Tech

It’s no secret that Silicon Valley is dominated by men.

President Obama has even called on women to go into tech and other STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.

The tech community has finally realised it has a diversity problem. Google recently announced it would offer vouchers for coding lessons for women and minorities.

But women have been in the tech industry (albeit in relatively small numbers) for some time now. Some of those women have risen up to lucrative leadership positions in the C-suite and elsewhere.

