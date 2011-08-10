12 Ways To Get Fired From Starbucks

Photo: teague c via flickr

Starbucks is known for treating its employees well — providing health insurance to part-time workers, calling everyone “partners” and paying a decent wage.But the service industry can be brutal, and as with any industry, its managers can be unprofessional. We’ve compiled a list of the most shocking ways some Starbucks employees have been let go.



Have your own story about being fired from Starbucks or any other giant chain? Tell us in the comments or send an email to [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.