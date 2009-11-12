How Scott Rothstein Spent His (Allegedly) Stolen Money

South Florida hot-shot lawyer Scott Rothstein’s days of living large may be over.

Rothstein hasn’t been arrested or formally charged, but allegations have been swirling that he stole hundreds of millions of dollars from a side investment operation. He may have even run Russian money.

A court filing on Monday from prosecutors said Rothstein sold bogus or nonexistent legal settlements to unsuspecting investors since at least 2005, according to Reuters, and Rothstein told Miami Fox TV affiliate WSVN Monday that he had made “a very serious mistake” and intended to make amends.

At the same time, politicians, like Florida GOP Governor Charlie Crist (pictured here with Rothstein) are distancing themselves from the well-connected political booster.

Authorities have seized some of Rothstein’s biggest toys, including sports cars, waterfront homes, power boats and bank account. They show just how much fun he had.

SEE SCOTT ROTHSTEIN’S LIFE OF LUXURY>>>

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”the-mansion-1″

title=”The mansion”

content=”Rothstein’s Ft. Lauderdale home is valued at $6.5 million. According to the Palm Beach Post, the lawyer was obsessed with security – he hired a full-time security guard for his wife, off-duty cops at his office and restaurant, as well as 24-hour police protection outside his home.

Photo: Sun-Sentinel“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afad9c00000000000bcac8f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-versace-one-2″

title=”The Versace one”

content=”The Casa Casuarina, a.k.a. the Versace Mansion, is an exclusive membership club in Miami Beach notorious for being a playground for the extremely wealthy. According to The Miami Herald, Rothstein bought a stake in the luxurious property in August, and he planned to turn the Miami landmark into a VIP nightclub.

Photo: New Times of Broward-Palm Beach“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afad80500000000007b8f34/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-swanky-office-3″

title=”The swanky office”

content=”Rothstein’s private Florida office, whose walls were covered with photos of himself posing with notable politicians, athletes, and celebrities.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afad7fa00000000008845db/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-ferrari-4″

title=”The Ferrari”

content=”Rothstein flaunted his wealth with multiple luxury cars. His favourite seemed to be this 2006 red Spyder convertible, one of four Ferraris ranging in price from $249,000.00 to $443,713.00, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Photo: AP/Miami Herald

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afad7da000000000011a17c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-bentley-5″

title=”The Bentley”

content=”Another expensive vehicle: a white 2009 Bentley Continental valued at $174,100.00, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Photo: Sun-Sentinel“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afad7c70000000000a7351d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-yacht-6″

title=”The yacht”

content=”Rothstein’s 87-foot Warren yacht, Princess Kimberly, named after his wife. According to the Sun Sentinel, the boat cost a cool $5 million.

Photo: Sun-Sentinel“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afad8270000000000292c63/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-watches-7″

title=”The watches”

content=”Rothstein had an affinity for shiny things, especially expensive watches. He owned at least seven high-end timepieces; together, they were valued at around $1 million, according to The Miami Herald.

Photo: Miami Herald“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afad80f0000000000391c16/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-cigars-8″

title=”The cigars”

content=”Cigars were an important accessory for Rothstein’s flashy persona – FBI agents found stacks of cigar boxes in his offices and home. We’re guessing they weren’t all from the Dominican Republic, either.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afad7d1000000000080b173/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-sports-memorabilia-9″

title=”The sports memorabilia”

content=”Rothstein was a big sports fan, collecting tons of pricey memorabilia which lined the walls of his office.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afad7f20000000000f10b82/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-1-million-birthday-cake-10″

title=”The $1 million birthday cake”

content=”The million dollar birthday cake that Rothstein sponsored for GOP Gov. Charlie Crist, who was a close friend.

Dozens of boosters gave $5,200 apiece to sponsor single candles on a cake celebrating Crist’s 52nd, raising about a $1 million. But as Rothstein did something special, paying $52,000 to sponsor the whole thing (see the ‘From:’ candy pictured).

Photo: Broward-Palm Beach New Times

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af484270000000000d4b88f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-godfather-11″

title=”The Godfather”

content=”Rothstein set the tone in his private office by hanging this painting of Al Pacino as Michael Corleone in The Godfather III right outside the entrance.



Photo: Broward-Palm Beach New Times“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afad7e20000000000b7180a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

