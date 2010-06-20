11 US Warships Cross Suez Canal Into Red Sea

Photo: Navy

It’s not clear what exactly the situation is, but there appears to be US strategic activity in the Middle East this weekend.According to reports, 11 US warships used the Suez Canal to move into the Red Sea.



YNetNews.com:

According to the report, traffic in the canal was halted for several hours in order to allow US Navy vessels, which included an aircraft carrier and carried infantry troops, armoured vehicles and ammunition, to pass from the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea.

It was further reported that eyewitnesses detected an Israeli warship among the vessels. No confirmation has been received from Egyptian authorities.

