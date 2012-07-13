11 Urban Legends The Government Has Addressed

Usually the government sticks to reality, but there are a number of times where agencies have investigated or weighed in on more mythical ideas.



From mermaids to Santa Claus, here are 11 legends that the government has acknowledged, even if just to deny.

Click here to see the myths >

More From Mental_Floss:

4 Bizarre Experiments That Should Never Be Repeated

From Text Neck to Hogwarts Headache: 6 Injuries for the Modern Era

When the Car Radio Was Introduced, People Freaked Out

Who’s the One on the Left? 22 Famous Pairs Explained

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.