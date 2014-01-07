11 Untranslatable Words From Other Cultures

Understanding different languages is hard enough without the elusive feelings or ideas that some cultures are able to compress into one simple word.

These are always the most frustrating to translate as we fumble around for our own lengthy definition, yet they are also wonderful in their simplicity when describing a complex idea.

Originally published on Maptia Blog and found at Visual.ly, the infographic designed by illustrator Ella Frances Sanders shows the definitions for 11 “untranslatable” words, from Italy’s “cualacinco” to Japan’s “komorebi.”

Check it out below.

