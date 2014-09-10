11 Unbelievable Weapons That Only America And Its Closest Allies Have

U.S. policymakers are girding the American public for a long fight against ISIS, with Secretary of State John Kerry saying that the jihadists could take several years to defeat.

ISIS has one of the most extensive arsenals of any non-state armed group in modern history.

But even if not all of their weaponry is applicable to the fight against extremists in the Middle East, it’s worth remembering that the U.S. and its partners still have the overwhelming advantage in hardware.

And it’s not just an advantage over non-state groups like ISIS.

The U.S. is in possession of a range of weapons that the rest of the world simply doesn’t have.

Weapons like the MQ9 Reaper Drone, the Laser Avenger and the ADAPTIV cloaking give U.S. troops the a leg-up on any battlefield around the world — including in the ongoing battle against jihadist groups across the Middle East.

