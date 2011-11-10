11 Premium Smartphones That You Can Get For A Penny Or Less

Not a big spender?

No problem — Some of the best smartphones in the previous generation and some pretty potent current-generation smartphones are available for less than your two cents.

On top of Apple’s free iPhone 3GS, Amazon sells a number of completely adequate smartphones for $0.01 — making them the cheapest smartphones on the market. You still have to sign up for a two-year contract, but you would have to do that anyway with a new phone.

The Samsung Epic 4G is enormous

Manufacturer: Samsung

Release date: August 31, 2010

Networks: Sprint

It's essentially the same phone as the international model of the Galaxy S II available overseas. But Samsung did make several key improvements with the Epic 4G. The biggest improvement is a 4G wireless connection. The phone is also a whopping 4.52 inches long. It uses Samsung's TouchWiz skin over Android.

AT&T's HTC Inspire was a trailblazer

Manufacturer: HTC

Release date: February 13, 2011

Networks: AT&T

The Inspire was AT&T's first phone branded as a 4G wireless device. It has a 1GHz Snapdragon processor, and 8-megapixel camera and a 4.3-inch screen that runs at a 800 by 480 pixel resolution.

If you absolutely have to have a BlackBerry, go with the Curve 9330

Manufacturer: Research in Motion

Release date: September 21, 2010

Networks: Verizon Wireless

The Curve has a 624 MHz processor and 512MB of RAM. Its specs are pretty paltry when compared to other smartphones on the market. But if you just have to have a Blackberry -- like Business Insider's own Alyson Shontell for a while -- this is the phone to pick up.

The Atrix 4G on AT&T is a beast

Manufacturer: Motorola

Release date: February 22, 2011

Networks: AT&T

The Atrix 4G packs a serious punch. It has a dual-core Tegra processor that runs at 1GHz and a super-high 500 by 940 pixel resolution 4-inch display. It also runs on AT&T's HSPA+ wireless network. Ignore the laptop dock, though -- it's just a gimmick.

The Droid Incredible 2 is still a step up

Manufacturer: HTC

Release date: April 29, 2010

Networks: Verizon Wireless

A sequel to HTC's Droid superphone, the Incredible 2 has a bright 4-inch screen and a 1GHz Qualcomm snapdragon processor.

Sprint's HTC Arrive is a not-too-shabby Windows phone

Manufacturer: HTC

Release date: March 31, 2011

Networks: Sprint

This little guy packs a QWERTY keyboard and runs Windows Phone 7. Instead of sliding out laterally, the HTC Arrive's screen sits tilted when the keyboard is exposed. It has a 3.6-inch screen and a 1GHz single-core processor.

This is HTC's first Windows Phone 7 device

Manufacturer: HTC

Release Date: May 26, 2011

Networks: Verizon Wireless

The HTC Trophy is Verizon's first phone running Windows Phone 7. Each smartphone running Windows Phone 7 still uses a single-core processor, and the Trophy is no exception with a 1GHz core. The phone spots a 3.8-inch display.

The Samsung Focus Flash is a brand new Windows phone

Manufacturer: Samsung

Release date: November 6, 2011

Networks: AT&T

The Samsung Focus Flash has a 1.4 GHz single-core processor and a 3,7-inch screen running at a 480 by 800 pixel resolution. It's the newest Windows Phone 7 device that now costs less than a dollar on Amazon.

The iPhone 3GS is still an excellent option

Manufacturer: Apple

Release date: June 19, 2009

Networks: AT&T

It's two generations old, but the iPhone 3GS is still one of the best smartphones on the market. It's not a powerhouse, but it will get the job done and you'll have access to Apple's titanic App Store. The iPhone 3GS has 8 gigabytes of storage, a 600 MHz processor and 256MB of RAM.

Bonus Round: HP's Veer 4G is more powerful than the iPhone 3GS

Manufacturer: HP

Release date: May 15, 2011

Networks: AT&T

Count this one halfway into the deadpool: the Veer 4G runs on the now-defunct WebOS operating system built by Palm. It's a tiny bugger with a 2.6-inch screen , but it still runs on a 4G wireless network and has an 800MHz processor -- making it more powerful than the iPhone 3GS.

