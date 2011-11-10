11 Premium Smartphones That You Can Get For A Penny Or Less

Not a big spender?



No problem — Some of the best smartphones in the previous generation and some pretty potent current-generation smartphones are available for less than your two cents.

On top of Apple’s free iPhone 3GS, Amazon sells a number of completely adequate smartphones for $0.01 — making them the cheapest smartphones on the market. You still have to sign up for a two-year contract, but you would have to do that anyway with a new phone.

