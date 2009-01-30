11 Business Plans For Twitter

Start the slideshow >
Deadline for entry into our Create Twitter’s Revenue Model contest is up and we thought we’d share some of the best entries. We haven’t decided on a winner yet, so check them out and let us know what you think.
We’ll consider your feedback before we choose a winner. When we do pick one, we’ll re-post that person’s plan and resumé here. We’ll allso email both to Twitter CEO Ev Williams, whom we hear is busy building a business staff at the startup.
- Twitter Market Research
- Twitter Coupons
- Twitter SMS, Branding, and SEO
- Twitter Split Into Three
- Twitter Contextual Ads
- Twitter Corporate Accounts, More Market Research
- Twitter As Craigslist
- Twitter Premium Developers Platform
- Twitter Suggested Ads To Re-Tweet
- Twitter SMS Advertising
- Twitter Premium Accounts, Contextual Ads, Search Ads, Virtual Goods, Affiliate Marketing
