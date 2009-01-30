11 Business Plans For Twitter

Deadline for entry into our Create Twitter’s Revenue Model contest is up and we thought we’d share some of the best entries. We haven’t decided on a winner yet, so check them out and let us know what you think.

We’ll consider your feedback before we choose a winner. When we do pick one, we’ll re-post that person’s plan and resumé here. We’ll allso email both to Twitter CEO Ev Williams, whom we hear is busy building a business staff at the startup.

  • Twitter Market Research
  • Twitter Coupons
  • Twitter SMS, Branding, and SEO
  • Twitter Split Into Three
  • Twitter Contextual Ads
  • Twitter Corporate Accounts, More Market Research
  • Twitter As Craigslist
  • Twitter Premium Developers Platform
  • Twitter Suggested Ads To Re-Tweet
  • Twitter SMS Advertising
  • Twitter Premium Accounts, Contextual Ads, Search Ads, Virtual Goods, Affiliate Marketing

 

