10 tough interview questions you may have to answer if you want to intern at SpaceX

Forget about fetching coffee — as an intern at SpaceX, you’ll help design, build, and launch rockets that could potentiallytake humans to Mars.
So it follows that you’re going to have to answer some tough interview questions to get the gig.
Each year, more than 700 interns join SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, for 80-hour workweeks at about $US22/hour in departments like avionics, dynamics, launch operations, manufacturing, and enterprise information systems.
The hiring process typically consists of two in-depth phone interviews, during which intern candidates have to answer questions like the following, which we found on Glassdoor.
'Let's say you have a variable 'var' assigned to be '2'. What will display if you print 'var++'? If you print '++var' on the next line, what will be displayed? What is the final value of 'var'?'
'Imagine a cantilever beam fixed at one end with a mass = m and a length = L. If this beam is subject to an inertial force and a uniformly distributed load = w, what is the moment present at a length of L/4?'
'One side of a beam is attached to a wall and the other is free. If a force is applied, where would it break, and what would you need to know to determine the force that would break the beam?'
'Describe the design process of a series of pipes to be used in a rapid fuelling system for a liquid propellant rocket engine. Be sure to include which equations would be best for the case at hand for fluid pressure calculations and structural considerations.'
