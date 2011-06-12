11 Things You Can Give That Don't Cost Money

‘Givers are longer livers.’



Did you know that even if your bank account is at zero, that there is so much that you and I as humans can give? So many people delay happiness in their life because they are waiting for something magical to drop into their laps so that they are, in their minds, ready to give.

But don’t hold back. There is a law in action in our universe that defines that as you sow, so shall you reap. Today is your today, and there is so much that you can give.

Put the wallet down for a second and consider your other currencies – your emotion, your time, your heart, and your compassion. Here are just 11 to start you off.

1. Give A Smile

Give a smile and give it to every single person that you meet, and you will receive smiles in return.

2. Give Out Good Thoughts

Give out good thoughts about others, and even about what you find yourself doing, and you will live a good life, and good thoughts will be thought about you.

3. Give A Kind Word

Give a kind word to others and your kindness will be returned with kindness. Mankind was created to be kind.

4. Give A Cheerful Disposition

Give a cheerful disposition and your cheerfulness will be cheered and not jeered.

5. Give Appreciation

Give appreciation and your life will appreciate (be added to in value), and in turn you will be greatly appreciated.

6. Give Encouragement

Give encouragement and you will be imbued with fresh courage to face each day, and be prepared to attract encourage to you.

7. Give honour

Give honour where honour is due, for this is the honorable thing to do, and be prepared for fresh applause.

8. Give Happiness

Give happiness and you will be unable to avoid the happy feeling that accompanies it, and brings happiness to you as well.

9. Give Of Your Time

Give of your time to a greater cause than yourself, and it will cause you to be rewarded in ways that you can only start to imagine.

10. Give Hope

Give hope and watch hopelessness disappear, faith rise, and joy abound.

11. Give Prayer

Give prayer for your friends and for those who may be perceived as enemies. There is so much anger in the air in our world, and these prayers will go a long way to bringing the miraculous into play amidst the madness.

Give, give, give and live, live, live.

Can you add more to this list?

Motivational Memo: They who give, really live.

Written on 6/12/2011 by Peter G. James Sinclair . Peter is in the ‘heart to heart’ resuscitation business and inspires, motivates and equips others to be all that they’ve been created to become. Receive your free inhalation of ‘motivational’ life by subscribing to his Motivational Memo Blog today!

