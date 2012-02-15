11 Things To Consider Before Hooking Up With A Coworker

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

If you’re like most people, there’s a 50/50 chance you’ve hooked up with a coworker.According to our survey of 1,500 Business Insider readers, 54% said they’ve had a “romantic encounter” with someone in the office.



“It’s kind of the natural evolution of the bond you’ve already made in the workplace,” says Stephanie Losee, co-author of Office Mate: Your Employee Handbook for Romance on the Job.

But before you venture into that territory, consider these 11 tips from Losee and a few other sources on how to manage hooking up with or dating someone in the office.

