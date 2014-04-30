11 Outrageous Things Billionaire Larry Ellison Has Taught The World

Larry Ellison is without a doubt one of the people who has influenced the tech industry the most.

In fact, CNBC just named him No. 10 in its new list of the 25 business people who had the most profound impact on business and finance in the past 25 years.

Ellison, who is co-founder and CEO of Oracle, has influenced the tech industry, business world, and your daily lives in numerous ways, whether you realise it or not, CNBC pointed out in its profile of him.

