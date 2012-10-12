Meet 11 Species That Are Set To Take Over The Earth

The cane toad is perhaps the most infamous invasive species. Native to Central and South America, it has been imported to a number of places -- Florida, the Philippines, some Japanese islands, most islands in the Caribbean, and Hawaii, among other places -- by farmers who hoped the creatures would wipe out local pests.

Instead, they got another kind of pest, one that's much harder to get rid of. The cane toad is huge -- the biggest, captured in 2007, was over 8 inches long and weighed nearly two pounds -- and voracious, gobbling up many native species.

The toxins in the cane toad's skin often kill animals that try to eat it (except for those animals who seem to deliberately get high by licking the toads), and it puts rabbits to shame with its reproductive capabilities; each female lays thousands of eggs each year.

Case in point: Australia. In 1935, 102 cane toads were introduced to combat the Greyback Cane beetle. By 2010, that number had ballooned to 1.5 billion toads spread over 386,100 square miles, and they show no signs of stopping.

The toads are hardy, too: They've been spotted coming out of brush fires or hopping away after being run over. One toad even survived being eaten by a dog, which threw up the perfectly-fine toad 40 minutes later.