11 Rising Tech Stars To Watch In 2012

Photo: jdlasica via Flick
A few people in tech had amazing 2011s and they’ve started the new year with a bang.Some are working on incredibly innovative ideas and we expect their companies will continue to grow leaps and bounds this year.
Others are preparing to go public by the end of 2012.
We compiled a list of 11 sure-fire people to follow who will undoubtedly make headlines in up coming months.
Dwolla is an alternative payment network to credit cards. Milne, who is just 28 years old, founded the startup in 2008 out of a frustration with credit card fees.
Before Dwolla, Milne ran an e-commerce business for speakers. He says he lost about $55,000 per year to Visa and MasterCard and it made him feel robbed.
Milne set out to side-step credit cards completely. Now Dwolla links directly to bank accounts and makes sending money as easy as selecting a Facebook friend. Just type how much money you want to send, write in the name and email address of the person you're sending it to, and they'll be able to receive your transaction.
You can only send as much money as you have on hand. Dwolla doesn't take a percentage of your transaction, like PayPal or a credit card. It just asks for 25 cents for any transaction over $10.
Milne has received a lot of interest for Dwolla from both users and investors. Milne will likely be announcing a fresh round of financing soon (he's only raised $1.3 million to date and Betabeat reports a rumoured new round of $10 million). He's had so many investors contact him that he has to keep a 700-name spreadsheet to manage the process.
Users love the product too. In July, Dwolla was processing $1 million per day. It moves between $30 and $50 million on month at a rate of more than $350 million per year.
With momentum like that, you can expect Milne to continue doing great things in 2012.
'I haven't seen growth like Pinterest's since Facebook's early days,' investor Jeff Jordan told us when he wrote the startup a $27 million check in October.
Pinterst which was founded in 2010, experienced explosive growth last year. 'What Tumblr was to 2011, Twitter was to 2007, and Facebook was to 2006, a site called Pinterest is to 2012,' Business Insider's Nicholas Carlson wrote.
That's because in one week alone, Pinterest scored 11 million visits. Monthly pageviews are rumoured at more than 1 billion.
Pinterest is doing all that with a relatively small team too. With the fresh infusion of $27 million, it should be a fun year to watch founders Silbermann, Sciarra and Sharp.
Zach Sims and Ryan Bubinski were classmates at Columbia before they were accepted to startup accelerator, Y Combinator.
They pair came up with the idea for Codecademy, a crash course in JavaScript for the tech novice, when Sims grew frustrated with his lack of coding skills. 'Paul Graham (of Y Combinator) always says to build something for yourself so that's what we did,' Sims tells us.
The founders are in their early 20's and this is their first real company but they're making a big splash. They raised a $2.5 seed round and already have about 1 million people using the product. Even New York's mayor Michael Bloomberg pledged to learn to code using Codecademy this year.
Sims and Bubinski will also be working with the White House on an initiative to get more children and adults to learn to code.
Paul Berry was the long-time CTO of The Huffington Post.
Last week he announced his resignation. Berry was heavily recruited by other tech companies but he ultimately left to start a company of his own, Rebel Mouse.
Berry hasn't revealed much about Rebel Mouse except that it will be a social platform and he's working with The Huffington Post's cofounders Ken Lerer and Jonah Peretti.
Given the track records of all involved, you can bet Berry has something good up his sleeve.
Until recently, Jonah Peretti's BuzzFeed seemed to be all LoL Cats and cute animal pictures. But the viral site wants to make itself more than just catchy -- it wants to become The Huffington Post 2 and a credible news source.
Peretti, who co-founded The Huffington Post, is setting himself up to have another successful venture on his hands. He just raised $15.5 million last month to start buffing up the editorial team, and we expect to see Peretti transform BuzzFeed into a news juggernaut this year.
Dave Morin was an early Facebook guy who left to start his own company, Path. One month after its launch, Google reportedly tried to buy it for about $100 million. Morin turned down the offer.
The startup struggled for the remainder of 2011 until it relaunched in November. The relaunch, a beautiful, tight-knit social experience on mobile devices, was met with praise by media. People have been flocking to download the app.
As of this month, Path crossed the 2 million download mark. Path attracted more users in one month after its relaunch than in its entire its first year.
If Path can stay sticky, Morin's second try at Path might be something special.
Eventbrite has been around for a while, but it just finished a really big year.
The company expanded internationally and closed a $50 million round of financing. It sold about 10 million more tickets this year than it did last year and it just introduced an off-line way to sell event tickets via iPads.
Co-founder Kevin Hartz has said his ticketing company, Eventbrite, may be eyeing an IPO. It could file as early as 2012 if it 'continues to perform to very lofty expectations,' says Hartz.
Kevin Rose is best known for founding Digg but he has since gone on to start another company, Milk.
'When we raised the $1.5 million for Milk, we told investors we were going to try a couple of big ideas. Some might work, some might not.'
The first thing Rose tried was an app called Oink. Oink is a mobile app that lets people review items in stores, like a restaurant's hamburger rather than the restaurant itself.
Within its first week, Oink was said to have 100,000 downloads. It will be interesting to see how Rose grows Oink and other Milk products this year.
Sarah Lacy left TechCrunch earlier this year to start a tech blog of her own. Last week she unveiled PandoDaily and announced the participation of former TechCrunch writers Michael Arrington, Paul Carr, MG Siegler and Farhad Manjoo.
Lacy also hired three more staffers thanks to $2 million in funding from Marc Andreessen, Peter Thiel, Matt Cohler, Josh Kopelman, Zach Nelson, Andrew Anker, Saul Klein and Chris Dixon, Greylock Partners' Discovery Fund, SV Angel, Lerer Ventures, Accel Partners and Menlo Ventures.
Lacy was a star editor at TechCrunch and has a bunch of the big-name writers on board at PandoDaily. Given their industry connections, PandoDaily is sure to make a name for itself in the tech blogosphere in no time.
Jason Goldberg and Bradford Shellhammer realised their startup, Fabulous, was a failure at a party last year. They flew to London expecting to throw a rager for their site, which offered daily deals for gay men.
Instead, they found themselves in an empty club -- no one showed.
Goldberg and Shellhammer went back to the drawing board and launched Fab, a flash sales site for interesting nick knacks and funky home decor in June. Since they they've been the talk of New York.
New users are piling on in the hundreds of thousands per month and the founders say they're generating more than $200,000 per day in sales.
Fab raised a $40 million round led by Andreessen Horowitz in December. It just made its first acquisition and launched in the fashion sector two weeks ago.
Goldberg and Shellhammer say they have big plans for the company in the up-coming months. We hope their 2012 is as exciting as their 2011.
Kevin Ryan isn't exactly a rising tech star. He's had a number of Internet successes, the most notable being DoubleClick in the early 2000s where Ryan was CEO. But one of his new ventures, Gilt Groupe, is positioned to have an awesome year.
Ryan co-founded Gilt Groupe in 2007; he was one of the first entrepreneurs to create a successful flash-sales site. Since then, Gilt has expanded into a number of verticals including fashion, travel and home.
Although the company just layed off between 50 and 60 people, we're told it was in an effort to make Gilt cash-flow break-even by the second quarter of this year so when the company does go public, it will be profitable.
Susan Lyne, the company's chairman, told Bloomberg about Gilt Groupe's exciting 2012 plans:
'We are looking toward the end of this year (for an IPO), the beginning of next year, and really this is part of a process we've been monitoring for years now.'
*Kevin Ryan is Business Insider's chairman.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.