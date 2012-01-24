11 Rising Tech Stars To Watch In 2012

Dwolla is an alternative payment network to credit cards. Milne, who is just 28 years old, founded the startup in 2008 out of a frustration with credit card fees.

Before Dwolla, Milne ran an e-commerce business for speakers. He says he lost about $55,000 per year to Visa and MasterCard and it made him feel robbed.

Milne set out to side-step credit cards completely. Now Dwolla links directly to bank accounts and makes sending money as easy as selecting a Facebook friend. Just type how much money you want to send, write in the name and email address of the person you're sending it to, and they'll be able to receive your transaction.

You can only send as much money as you have on hand. Dwolla doesn't take a percentage of your transaction, like PayPal or a credit card. It just asks for 25 cents for any transaction over $10.

Milne has received a lot of interest for Dwolla from both users and investors. Milne will likely be announcing a fresh round of financing soon (he's only raised $1.3 million to date and Betabeat reports a rumoured new round of $10 million). He's had so many investors contact him that he has to keep a 700-name spreadsheet to manage the process.

Users love the product too. In July, Dwolla was processing $1 million per day. It moves between $30 and $50 million on month at a rate of more than $350 million per year.

With momentum like that, you can expect Milne to continue doing great things in 2012.