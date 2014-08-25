These 11 Tech Companies Are The Most Fun To Work For, Employees Say

The tech industry is known for showering employees with perks. Employees are expected to work hard and play hard, all at the office.
But loving your job in the tech industry isn’t just about the free food and foosball. Employees want nice coworkers and to feel like their work is making a difference and their companies behave well in the world.
Job-hunting site Glassdoor.com sifted through its enormous database of employee reviews to come up with this list of the 25 companies that employees say have the best corporate cultures in 2014. Employees rated their corporate culture on a scale of 1 (lowest) to 5 (highest).
Not surprisingly, the tech industry dominated that list.
This list should surprise you. It includes a few names you would expect (though not in the order you might expect) and a few you wouldn’t think of.
Company: NetApp
Employee rating of corporate culture: 3.8
What it does: NetApp makes computer storage equipment.
Example of great corporate culture: Named among the Top Companies for Work-Life Balance, Glassdoor, 2013
'Supportive management. Company culture is great. Good ideas and work are appreciated.' -- NetApp employee
Company: Adobe
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.0
What it does: Software
Example of great corporate culture: Named among the 25 Companies With The Best Pay and Benefits, Glassdoor, 2014
'Great perks, benefits. Adobe strives to be a good corporate citizen, fosters innovation and creativity.' -- Adobe employee (San Francisco)
Company: Citrix
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.0
What it does: Software that lets people log into computers remotely.
Example of great corporate culture: Because Citrix makes software for remote employees, employees have the freedom to explore how, when, and where work gets done, the company says.
'Culture and good values define who we are as a company. There is an ongoing commitment to improve the customer journey and ensure our product strategy is well defined.' -- Citrix Systems Senior Manager (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
Company: Apple
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.1
What it does: iPhones, iPads, PCs, software
Example of great corporate culture: This is how Apple describes itself: 'We're perfectionists. Idealists. Inventors. Forever tinkering with products and processes, always on the lookout for better.'
'Everyone shares a common goal to make the best products for the consumer, and it shows in most every conversation you have.' -- Apple Software Engineering Manager (Cupertino, California)
'Great culture of incredibly intelligent and passionate people, plus good benefits for even part timers, like stock purchase plan, hardware and software discounts on not just apple products, but third part accessories.' -- Apple Creative Apple Store (Stanford, CA)
Company: CDW
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.1
What it does: Sells technology and tech services
Example of great corporate culture: Among the Best for Vets Employers, Military Times EDGE, 2013
'The people! They really want to help you. The culture truly promotes the coworker and you do have a say in a large company.' -- CDW Corporate Account Manager (Chicago)
Company: Intuit
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.1
What it does: Tax and accounting software and services
Example of great corporate culture: It's known as a great place to work for work/life balance, where employees are not pressured to come in before 9 or work past 5:30.
'Top leaders show by decisions and actions that they believe in the top value of 'integrity without compromise.' Most employees strive for transparency and honesty in how they do their work. Intuit values their employees and has the best attributes of Silicon Valley companies while being committed to diversity and 'we care and give back.'' -- Intuit employee
Company: National Instruments
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.2
What it does: Engineering hardware and software
Example of great corporate culture: Because NI is a corporation that sells stuff for engineers, NI invests in student design competitions, student robotics programs, and grant funding for engineering and scientific areas.
'The culture is one of a kind and you can be creative in how you do your job. They encourage personal growth.' -- National Instruments Employee (Austin, Texas)
'The company culture is fantastic - people are approachable, the attitudes are positive, there's a lot of energy in every department.' -- National Instruments Employee (location, n/a)
Company: Facebook
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.3
What it does: Social networking website
Example of great corporate culture: Facebook's main employee campus was inspired by Disneyland, but at Facebook, all the shops and stores are free.
'Facebook truly values the important things in life (to me, at least). The culture and dialog is open about everything. Whether it's with your manager, on your team or concerning a company-wide issue.' -- Facebook User Operations Associate (location, n/a)
'Huge impact on billions of people while working with awesome, insanely intelligent coworkers at a pleasant office. Great free food and perks. Lots of autonomy and big problems to solve. Engineer-driven culture.' -- Facebook Software Engineer (Menlo Park, California)
Company: Riverbed
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.3
What it does: Computer network equipment
Example of great corporate culture: Among the 25 Companies With The Best Pay, Glassdoor, 2014
'Culture is great and this is exemplified by the CEO, great benefits and of course technology.' -- Riverbed Technology Inside Sales (San Francisco)
'Riverbed is very customer-focused, while being very 'employee friendly.' Very strong benefits package and an incredibly positive culture.' -- Riverbed Technology Enterprise Sales Executive (Austin, Texas)
Company: Google
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.4
What it does: Internet search, mobile and web apps
Example of great corporate culture: With perks galore from free food to a main campus that rivals a world-class resort, Google's corporate culture is the standard by which all other tech companies are measured.
'The culture is amazing too. Each employee does not mind helping the other out if they are stuck. I feel it is encouraged to reach out to others.' -- Google Software Engineer (Mountain View, California)
'The idealism is also reflected in the projects that get funded: not so many projects that chase the gimmick-of-the-day; more projects that lay out a vision of a better world.' -- Google Staff Software Engineer (Cambridge, Massachusetts)
Company: Twitter
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.5
What it does: Social media network
Example of great corporate culture: Because the Twitter platform is instantaneous, the work involves a lot of cutting-edge technology and solving hard, interesting problems from mobile to building self-learning machines.
'Team meetings on the roof are the best, great teamwork and a lot of smart people. I love how the 10 core values drive the company to always be better.' -- Twitter Software Engineer (San Francisco)
'Open dialogue & they care about employees, which speaks to following through on their internal values.' -- Twitter Account Executive (San Francisco)
