11 Great Accessories For Running Outdoors In The Summer

As America bakes in the August sun, outdoor runners are opting to stay in their air-conditioned homes.
But with a new report showing that exercise can change the way our bodies store fat, it’s more important than ever to keep up our fitness regimens.
So to get you excited to go running in the sun, here are 11 cool accessories — both literally and figuratively — that will help you stay on track until fall.
Finding the perfect earbuds or headphones is one of the biggest challenges a runner can face. Sennheiser's Sports Headphones with an around-the-head band are guaranteed to stay on despite wind and sweat.
It's hard to take your keys and phone along while running outside. The FlipBelt Fitness Storage Belt has multi-openings that fit everything you need. Plus, it's odor resistant, machine washable, and designed to not ride up.
The most trusted sunglasses for athletes, Oakley's Radarlock Path Sunglasses will stay on throughout your run thanks to its three-point fit. The lenses also curve to protect you from the summer sun on all sides.
On longer runs, make sure to stay hydrated and bring water with you. This no-bounce Nathan Speed 2 Waistpack holds 10-ounce flasks in holsters with additional front and back reflective pockets.
When the sun is beating down on you, the North Face's Better Than Naked Hat will keep you cool. It's made of ultralight polyester and has mesh vents, UPF 50+, and a terry sweatband to wick moisture off your brow.
For those who want their own personal trainer, Pear Pro will let you know your average pace, mile count, and calories burned as you go. It stores all your data so you can see your progress over time, and clips to your workout gear.
Buying a good pair of socks can be the difference between you and achy, blistered feet. These Thorlos running socks are specifically engineered to provide maximum foot protection and comfort for men prone to blisters, foot pain, and discomfort.
The Mission Athletecare Instant Cooling Towel will keep you cool so you can exercise harder for longer. Wet the towel, snap it three times, and it will cool to 30 degrees below your body temperature and stay that way for up to an hour.
If you have a blister, abrasion, bunion, or burn that's bothering you, these Pro-Tec LiquiCell Blister Bands will protect your skin from further damage. They will keep your feet soothed and minimize pain pain while you work out.
Running long distances can cause chaffing, blisters, and cracked, dry skin. Use BODYGLIDE to allow perspiration and water to escape so your thighs, feet, and arms stay good as new.
Don't knock compression socks: They look kind of dorky, but they'll give your legs and feet improved blood flow and protection against shock and abrasion. Put them on after a long run and see how fast you recover.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.