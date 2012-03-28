11 Suicide Vests Have Been Found Stashed Where The Afghan President Lives And Works

Photo: North Shore

Already packed with explosives and ready to slip on and detonate, 11 suicide vests have been found in the Afghan defence Complex that houses the residence and offices of Afghan President Hamid Karzai.Knight Ridder reports that a high level intelligence service source said the 11 suicide vests were found in the defence headquarters and that a number of arrests have been made.



From Military.com:

The report also said that authorities were still looking for other people in and around the compound in connection with the devices. The discovery of the suicide vests represents a major security breach, since the compound is not easily accessible to the public and also houses the living and work offices of Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

Shukria Barakzai, the country’s former chairwoman of the defence committee, told Al Jazeera that she believed this was “evidence of high level infiltration”. Barakzai said that this could be a high level Taliban infiltration. She, however, did not rule out a foreign role.

This plot was uncovered one day after U.S. and British soldiers were killed by local security forces they were training.

