11 Success Secrets The Experts Won't Tell You

Photo: Instagram

1. Just because social media is free doesn’t mean it get you results.2. You have to change the lingo before you can close the deal.



3. The only way to get buyers to care about you is to care about them first.

4. If you market like a person you have a better chance of getting people to buy.

5. You don’t have to build rapport to build trust. Chit-chat is overrated.

6. Working smarter is a result of hard work; not a replacement for it.

7. “Apologies” and “Thank You’s” are the best way to create a conversation on your terms.

8. Spend less time networking and handing out business cards. Be amazing. People will find you.

9. Once you provide the answer people stop listening. Leave clues instead.

10. Stop prospecting so much. You get sloppy over time. And often seem like a jerk.

11. The data doesn’t always tell you if what you’re doing is successful.

And since we are on the subject, here are a few more:

1. You don’t need permission to start marketing to a prospect.

2. Being “professional” is key to getting prospects to want to do business with you.

3. Great marketing content should be recycled into other marketing content.

4. Ironically, the quickest way to become an experts is to defy industry experts.

What can you start doing differently today?

This story was originally published by Edgy Conversations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.