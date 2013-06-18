11 Weird Things That Caused Major Power Outages

North American Turkey, blackout risk.

What do turkeys have in common with the space shuttle endeavour, and seagulls, other than being able to fly?



In the past 18 months, they’ve all caused power outages.

So have snakes, squirrels, seagulls, and a criminal fleeing the police.

One high profile power outage was even caused by a device that was installed specifically to prevent a power outage.

We take power availability for granted, but turns out it’s not that easy to keep the lights on.

Eaton Corporation, a power management company, put together a list of strange things that caused power outages in 2012, and we’ve added a couple of more recent ones to the list.

