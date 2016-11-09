It's not too late! These 11 states have same-day voter registration

In many states voter registration can end weeks before Election Day. So voters that procrastinated in the registration process are left without a vote in this contentious election.
But in 11 states and the District of Columbia, people can register today and immediately cast their vote.
These states include:
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- District of Columbia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Maine
- Minnesota
- Montana
- New Hampshire
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
If you’re a resident in any of these 11 states, you can go to your polling place with proof of residence (like a paycheck or utility bill) and your ID — so for those people, there’s no excuse not to vote today.
