It's not too late! These 11 states have same-day voter registration

Lori Janjigian

In many states voter registration can end weeks before Election Day. So voters that procrastinated in the registration process are left without a vote in this contentious election.

But in 11 states and the District of Columbia, people can register today and immediately cast their vote.

These states include:

  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • District of Columbia
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Maine
  • Minnesota
  • Montana
  • New Hampshire
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

If you’re a resident in any of these 11 states, you can go to your polling place with proof of residence (like a paycheck or utility bill) and your ID — so for those people, there’s no excuse not to vote today.

