11 Startups We Wish Existed

Seems like there’s a startup for everything these days, and yet somehow the solution we’re really aching for just hasn’t been created yet.

We decided to put together a list of the startups we wish existed. Any entrepreneurs and developers out there, have at it. You’re welcome for the free ideas.

An Uber for haircuts. Yep that's right. We want to be able to open an app and have someone come over to our house to cut our hair. It just gets too complicated trying to schedule a haircut at a barbershop or salon that's only open when we're at work. We want the haircut to come to us. iPhone heatmaps. We want to know exactly how many iPhones are in a location at a time. That way we can tell how many people are there. This could be helpful when looking for a bar that's either super packed or not too crowded, depending on your preferences. It would also be interesting for other events like lectures and conferences, just to see how many people actually showed up. The complete solar-power house. Solar power isn't necessarily new or anything, but we want a startup to come and turn our whole house into a green center. We want solar panels to power everything from the oven to the TV, and we want an all-in-one solution. Useful robots. We know there are all these startups working on robots, but we want a startup to work on robotic tech that will make our daily lives easier. We want them to do our household chores -- wash, dry, and fold our laundry. Simpler sales alerts. There are all sorts of apps out there like Hukkster that will tell you when something goes on sale. But it only tells you when an item decreases in price at one specific store. We want an app that lets you select an item and get alerted for sales at multiple different stores that carry that item. So if we really want that Nanette Lepore dress, the app would alert us when it was on sale at Saks and/or at Bloomingdales, that way we could get the best price at the most convenient location. A Yo clone that screams 'Goal.' If you haven't heard of Yo by now, you should probably check it out. But we're looking beyond the Yo. We want the Goal. Basically, we want to be able to send a World Cup announcer saying 'Goal' to our friends. Simple as that. Interested in seeing some of the startups that already exist? Check out the 12 hottest startups in Africa»

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.