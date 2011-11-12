China Identifies The 11 Professions Most Likely To Leave You Single

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

To celebrate China’s Singles Day, a list of the 11 occupations most likely to leave a person single was created.Poets take the cake this year, with secretaries and lawyers following close behind.



Here’s the full list from ifeng:

Poets Secretaries Lawyers Artists Flight Attendants Athletes Journalists Programmers Nurses Sales people Oil workers

The Chinese People’s Single’s Association, which compiles this list, also releases lists of the cities with the most singles, universities with the most singles, and China’s most famous singles according to China Daily.

The average age for marriage in China has risen to 30, and if you’re not hitched by then, you are considered one of the “leftovers.”

“The Chinese have more years as sexually mature singles,” says Zhang Feng, deputy secretary-general of Guangdong province. He adds, “There will not be a happy Guangdong without local residents having happy sex lives.”

More than 20 per cent of the province’s people feel sexually repressed. In a culture where sex is traditionally not discussed and saved until wedding night, Zhang is pushing for increased sex education and helping drive China’s sexual awakening.

