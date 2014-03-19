11 Outrageously Sexist Ads That Today's Major Brands Wish You'd Forget

Aaron Taube
Pitney BowesPitney-BowesAn unfortunate ad by Pitney-Bowes.

While vintage ads usually bring to mind promotions for long-forgotten brands like Lucky Strike and Schlitz, some of the companies that were big during advertising’s golden age remain very much in the public eye today.

And boy, would brands like Pillsbury and General Electric like you to forget some of the outrageously sexist ads they used to run. We’ve collected some of the worst offenders here, which play on offensive stereotypes about women drivers and suggest that just about every purchase a woman makes should be made with her man in mind.

While today’s advertising is by no means sexism-free, these ads give you an idea of just how bad things were back in the day.

General Electric hits the racism/sexism double-whammy.

Jell-O doesn't think this woman's ladybrain can handle office hierarchies.

Kellogg's thinks this woman would be a major catch, if only she could stop being constipated all the time.

Listerine is the only cure for women stealing your husband from under your nose.

Go home, Tampax. You're drunk.

'Budweiser has delighted more husbands than any other brew ever known.'

'Bob's so proud of me again, since I use only Palmolive.'

Pretty much.

'Everything for the boys.'

Have to love Pillsbury's use of ellipses here.

Finally, Hoover has found a way for women to 'have it all.'

