11 Reasons Why Being Rich Is The Worst

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Bankers are not happy with their pay, according to a poll done financial services recruiting firm, Selby Jennings.Globally, 67.2 per cent of them believe they should be compensated more given market conditions.



But maybe it’s actually better for them if their salaries are lower.

According to a report from Wells Fargo being really, really rich just stinks and it takes a lot of work.

For one, you might need a psychologist to help with the wealth management process, and/or you may be under a lot of pressure to chose a place to discuss family money peacefully and comfortably.

Well Fargo’s website has some really interesting literature (“white papers”) that go over 1% problems. We’ve picked out the ones that sound most horrific.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.