11 Simple Ways To Go Green At Your Office (And Save Money, Too)

Bianca Male
heart green grass earth day

Photo: CarbonNYC via Flickr

“Going green” is becoming a way of life in many places. Your office doesn’t need to be an exception.

Fortunately, it’s easy to integrate some simple routines into your workday that will help lessen your impact on the Earth.

Bonus: most of them will end up saving you money, too.

From switching to non-disposable kitchen supplies (no more buying paper cups in bulk), to turning off lights whenever possible (lower electricity bills), these new routines will help you cut down on waste and your office costs.

Only print when absolutely necessary

Choose eco-friendly office supplies -- you can find green versions of many common ones, such as toner, ink, and lightbulbs

Turn equipment off at night

Recycle your old equipment and furniture instead of throwing them away

Back up your data virtually -- using options such as external hard drives or cloud computing -- instead of on paper

Upgrade your hardware components instead of getting completely new computers

Be diligent about turning off lights when a room is not in use

Encourage telecommuting when possible

Use non-disposable kitchen supplies, such as coffee mugs and glasses, instead of plastic or paper

Use daylight -- instead of the office lights -- whenever you can

Set up a recycling station and encourage everyone to recycle their cans, bottles, and paper

