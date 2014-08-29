11 Rare Apps That Were Yanked From Apple's App Store

Just because an app is available on the App Store doesn’t mean it will stick around.
Apple maintains a tight ship and has strict policies on what apps are allowed to do, but sometimes a few apps slip through the cracks.
From apps that can play old Nintendo games, to the notorious “Flappy Bird,” we’ve collected the most interesting apps that are no longer available — unless you were one of the lucky few who downloaded them before they got yanked.
In the final 24 hours 'Flappy Bird' was available, over 10 million people downloaded the addicting game.
Creator Dong Nguyen was bothered by the onslaught of media attention and messages from those addicted to the game. Nguyen later told Rolling Stone he pulled the game because 'I'm (the) master of my own fate.'
Before Apple made the feature official, 'Camera+' let you take photos using the iPhone's volume buttons.
After Apple rejected a 'Camera+' update that included the feature, the app's developers revealed that typing in 'camplus://enablevolumesnap' into Safari also enabled the feature. When Apple found out, 'Camera+' was pulled.
'iDOS' enabled the classic DOS operating system to be installed on an iPad.
While Apple removed the original 'iDOS' from the App Store due to the fact people could drag and drop code via iTunes, a new version returned that included a few games for free (and there's still a workaround for adding your own code too).
This Super Nintendo emulator masqueraded in the App Store as 'Remote File Manager' before getting noticed.
Apple pulled 'Blockchain' from the App Store due to 'an unresolved issue,' according to Wired. Since then, Apple has changed its App Store policy in regards to bitcoin apps, allowing for 'Blockchain's' return.
'VLC Media Player' used to allow you to drag, drop, and play any media file on your iPhone and iPad.
