11 Rare Apps That Were Yanked From Apple's App Store

Just because an app is available on the App Store doesn’t mean it will stick around.

Apple maintains a tight ship and has strict policies on what apps are allowed to do, but sometimes a few apps slip through the cracks.

From apps that can play old Nintendo games, to the notorious “Flappy Bird,” we’ve collected the most interesting apps that are no longer available — unless you were one of the lucky few who downloaded them before they got yanked.

In the final 24 hours 'Flappy Bird' was available, over 10 million people downloaded the addicting game. Creator Dong Nguyen was bothered by the onslaught of media attention and messages from those addicted to the game. Nguyen later told Rolling Stone he pulled the game because 'I'm (the) master of my own fate.' 'Nescaline' was a Nintendo emulator that lasted only a couple of hours. 'Nescaline' allowed its users to play full Nintendo games on their iPhone, and even had multitouch support -- a novelty for emulators at the time. 'Weed Firm' reached the No. 1 overall spot in the App Store's free section before Apple pulled it. The game's description asked you to 'Follow the story of an expelled botany sophomore Ted Growing as he inherits a growing operation and expands it.' Before Apple made the feature official, 'Camera+' let you take photos using the iPhone's volume buttons. After Apple rejected a 'Camera+' update that included the feature, the app's developers revealed that typing in 'camplus://enablevolumesnap' into Safari also enabled the feature. When Apple found out, 'Camera+' was pulled. 'HiddenApps' allowed users disable iAds and hide default apps Ever want to delete Newsstand, Stocks, or the Weather app from your iPhone? 'HiddenApps' gave users the ability to this -- and even disable Apple's iAds -- all without jailbreaking your device. People installed Windows 3.0 and 'Warcraft 2' on their iPad using 'iDOS' 'iDOS' enabled the classic DOS operating system to be installed on an iPad. While Apple removed the original 'iDOS' from the App Store due to the fact people could drag and drop code via iTunes, a new version returned that included a few games for free (and there's still a workaround for adding your own code too). 'iTether' was the top grossing app in Apple's App Store before it got the hook. Both 'iTether' and the similarly pulled 'Netshare' allowed you to share your iPhone's internet connection with your computer over USB, thus avoiding the $US20/month tethering option through wireless carriers. This Super Nintendo emulator masqueraded in the App Store as 'Remote File Manager' before getting noticed. While 'Remote File Manager' allowed you to view your Dropbox files, it also featured hidden support for SNES emulator games, allowing users who uploaded SNES ROMs to play them from within the app. 'Blockchain' was a popular bitcoin wallet app with over 1 million users. Apple pulled 'Blockchain' from the App Store due to 'an unresolved issue,' according to Wired. Since then, Apple has changed its App Store policy in regards to bitcoin apps, allowing for 'Blockchain's' return. 'VLC Media Player' used to allow you to drag, drop, and play any media file on your iPhone and iPad. For those looking to watch their own media on their Apple device, 'VLC Media Player' was a godsend. Unfortunately, it was pulled soon after its release, though it continued to work for those who nabbed it in time. You could stream live TV using the iPhone's 3G network with 'EyeTV' 'EyeTV' originally only allowed TV recordings to be played on iPhones, but version 1.0 enabled users to stream live TV. Apple removed the app, citing that Apple's agreement with AT&T prohibited redirecting TV signals over its cellular network. Interested in some fresh new apps that won't disappear? Click here for 11 hot new apps you may have missed recently.

